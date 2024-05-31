Ukrainian army attacked oil terminal in Russian port "Kavkaz", General Staff says

Ukrainian security forces attacked an oil terminal near the port of Kavkaz in the Krasnodar Krai region of Russia.

Defence forces hit oil terminal in Krasnodar region of Russia

As noted, the strike group of the forces and equipment group of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the ferry crossing and the oil terminal of the port "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Krai region.

It happened on the night of May 31. The day before, the Defence Forces disabled the ferries of the Kerch ferry crossing on the territory of the occupied Crimea with well-aimed strikes, which were traveling to the port "Kavkaz" and were used for the military logistics of the aggressor.

The damage to the oil terminal in the area of the port "Kavkaz" was caused by several Ukrainian-made missiles from the shore-based missile complex "Neptune", the message says. Share

Damages confirm the explosions, the results of the attack are being investigated. The operation was carried out in coordination with other units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine. As noted, the attack drones hit another oil terminal in the territory of the Krasnodar Krai region.

What is known about explosions in Krasnodar region of Russia

On May 31, explosions rang out again in the Krasnodar region of Russia. The network wrote about the attack. The local governor also spoke about it.

He said that the infrastructure of the oil depot was damaged due to the attack, three tanks with oil products were allegedly on fire. The network reported that the oil depot in the port of "Kavkaz" had been attacked.

Local channels note that the oil depot is located in the Kavkaz port. From this oil depot came fuel for the Russian occupiers in the Crimea and in the captured territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Instead, according to the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation, on the night of May 31, air defence forces allegedly destroyed and intercepted 5 Neptune anti-ship missiles and 29 drones over the Krasnodar Krai region.