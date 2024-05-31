Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Russia's Krasnodar Krai region after drone attack — video

Three tanks with oil products caught fire at an oil depot in the Temriuksky district of Krasnodar Krai after a UAV attack.

What is known about explosions in Russian Krasnodar Krai region

According to Russian media, drones attacked an oil depot near the city of Temriuk in the Krasnodar Krai region of the Russian Federation.

Three railway tank cars with fuel oil burned there, but the fire could have spread. The head of the region reports that the fire was given a high category of complexity. There are casualties among the workers.

The head of the Temryuk district of the Krasnodar Krai region, Fyodor Babenkov, reported that two employees were injured as a result of the fire at the oil depot. The medics recorded minor injuries in the men, but nothing threatens their lives.

Local channels note that the oil depot is located in the Kavkaz port. From this oil depot came fuel for the Russian occupiers in the Crimea and in the captured territories of the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Instead, as the Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation stated, on the night of May 31, air defence forces allegedly destroyed and intercepted 5 Neptune anti-ship missiles and 29 drones over the Krasnodar Krai region.

Another drone was shot down over the territory of Voronezh, Belgorod and Tambov regions, the department reports.

Attacks on refineries in Russia

Recently, Ukraine has focused on drone attacks on oil refining infrastructure of the Russian Federation, which is used in the war against Ukraine.

The latest case: on the night of May 19, Ukrainian defenders attacked a military airfield and an oil refinery in the Krasnodar region, as well as an oil depot in the Leningrad region.