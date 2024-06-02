Russian army suffered heavy losses in Kurakhove direction, AFU General Staff reports

There were 98 combat clashes at the front during the past day and 29 combat clashes since the beginning of the current day. Russian troops suffered significant losses in the Kurakhove direction.

What is known about the situation at the front

A battle has been going on in the Starytsa area in the Kharkiv direction since the beginning of the day. The situation is under control. According to detailed information, the enemy lost 115 people in this direction during the past day.

The enemy's attack was unsuccessful in the Lyman direction near Terny.

Five combat clashes took place today in the Siversk direction: three enemy attacks were repelled, and two battles are ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, there have been three combat clashes in the Kramatorsk direction. The enemy has no success.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is trying to advance in Novooleksandrivka and Sokol. Two attacks have been repelled, three are ongoing. The situation is tense. Defense forces are taking measures to stabilize the situation.

In the Kurakhove direction, three enemy attempts to approach Kostyantynivka failed. Loss of positions is not allowed. According to detailed information, yesterday's activity of the enemy led to his significant losses, namely: more than 200 occupiers were killed and wounded.

Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has failed to storm our positions near Staromayorskyi in the Vremivsk direction.

The Russian occupiers' attempt to advance in the Orikhiv direction in Mala Tokmachka was also unsuccessful.

In the Dniper direction, the Russian invaders do not stop trying to dislodge our units from the bridgehead in the Krynok area. Two attacks by the Russian invaders failed. Loss of positions is not allowed.

Russia's offensive in the direction of Kharkiv

For three weeks, Russian invaders have been trying to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops in the north of the Kharkiv region. Currently, the occupiers have captured approximately 30% of the city of Vovchansk and engaged in street fighting.

The local authorities note that there may also be a threat of activation of the occupiers in the direction of the city of Zolochiv. However, the Defence Forces note that they have not recorded such enemy activity yet.