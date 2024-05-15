Ukraine's National Guard posts video of Russian stormtroopers destroying in Kharkiv region
Ukrainian soldiers continue to destroy Russian invaders successfully on the battlefield. The National Guard of Ukraine's special forces (NGU) shared their work's new results.

Another Russian stormtroopers group was destroyed in the Kharkiv region

According to the NGU press service, fighters of the 2nd separate detachment of the Special Operations Center of the Ukrainian National Guard "Omega" destroyed an assault group of Russian occupiers in the Kharkiv direction.

To defeat enemy forces, the soldiers used FPV and bomber drones.

In just an hour, the National Guard fighters managed to eliminate 20 attack aircraft of the Russian army.

In addition, the National Guardsmen have already published a video of the moment the enemy attack was repelled.

Judging by the equipment and tactics of actions, the group was prepared. The skill of our UAV strike pilots left them no chance of survival! emphasised in NGU statement.

By the way, on May 15, Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy officially confirmed that the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were able to "partially stabilise" the situation in the Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is trying to advance.

Our protective actions continue in Kharkiv Oblast, areas near the border, and the city of Vovchansk. During this day, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine—all units involved—managed to partially stabilize the situation. The occupier who entered the Kharkiv region was destroyed by all means. Artillery, drones, and our infantry work well enough. Thanks to everyone who is currently in positions.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

Losses of the Russian army as of May 15, 2024:

The total combat losses of the enemy from 02.24.22 to 05.15.24 approximately amounted to:

  • personnel — about 486,940 (+1,510) people,

  • tanks — 7510 (+14) units,

  • armoured combat vehicles — 14,508 (+48) units,

  • artillery systems — 12,538 (+23) units,

  • MLRS — 1070 (+0) units,

  • air defence systems — 798 (+0) units,

  • aircraft — 351 (+0) units,

  • helicopters — 325 (+0) units,

  • UAV operational-tactical level — 10015 (+30),

  • cruise missiles — 2199 (+2),

  • warships/boats — 26 (+0) units,

  • submarines — 1 (+0) units,

  • vehicles and fuel tanks — 16,955 (+48) units,

  • special equipment — 2061 (+7)

