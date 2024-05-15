AFU partially stabilise situation in Kharkiv region, Zelenskyy says

According to the head of state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, on May 15, the Armed Forces soldiers were able to "partially stabilise" the situation in the Kharkiv region, where the Russian army is trying to advance.

Zelenskyy described the situation in Kharkiv region

The head of state emphasised that throughout the day, he was in contact with the commanders of the Armed Forces and the Ministry of Defense.

The focus is on the front and all areas where hostilities continue.

Our protective actions continue in the Kharkiv region—areas near the border, the city of Vovchansk. During this day, our Defense and Security Forces of Ukraine—all units involved—managed to partially stabilise the situation. The occupier who entered the Kharkiv region was destroyed by all means. Artillery, drones, and our infantry work well enough. Thanks to everyone who is currently in positions. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

As the President of Ukraine emphasised, his team also did not forget about other directions of the front, especially the Donetsk region — the Pokrovsk direction, as well as the Kupyansky direction in the Kharkiv region.

Why did Russia start a new Kharkiv offensive?

Volodymyr Zelenskyy once again confirmed that the Russian army is currently doing everything possible to distract Ukrainian forces and make their combat work less concentrated.

The President emphasised that the reaction to these actions will always be as needed - the enemy will receive a powerful rebuff in every direction.