Big problems. Putin responds to Zelensky's statement on negotiations
Category
Politics
Publication date

Big problems. Putin responds to Zelensky's statement on negotiations

Big problems. Putin responds to Zelensky's statement on negotiations
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the aggressor country Russia is open to negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, although it does not recognize him as the illegitimate president of Ukraine.

Points of attention

  • Zelensky's statement about his readiness for peaceful negotiations with Putin pushed Moscow to a sharp change in position.
  • Peskov announced the resumption of contacts between the Putin and Trump teams.

The Kremlin has changed its position on holding peace talks

On February 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that he would agree to hold peace talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if this were the only possible option for returning peace to Ukraine.

After that, the Russian dictator's press secretary stated that Moscow was open to negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.

In addition, Dmitry Peskov cynically lied that Zelenskyy has “big problems” with legitimacy.

What is important to understand is that Vladimir Putin recently stated that Zelensky's invented "legitimacy problems" are an obstacle to peace negotiations, so the war will continue.

Photo: screenshot

The Kremlin spokesman also stated that certain contacts have been restored between the Putin and Trump teams, but he did not want to disclose details.

I can say this: there are indeed contacts between individual departments. They have intensified recently. I cannot give any other details.

Dmitry Peskov

Dmitry Peskov

Kremlin spokesman

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
We will do it. Zelenskyy named the only condition for negotiations with Putin
Zelensky does not deny the possibility of negotiations with Putin
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I will do anything. Trump reveals progress in talks to end war
The White House
Trump made a new statement about ending the war
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Medvedchuk made a cynical demand to Zelensky to end the war
Putin and Medvedchuk tried to persuade Ukraine to surrender

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?