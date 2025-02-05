Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the aggressor country Russia is open to negotiations with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, although it does not recognize him as the illegitimate president of Ukraine.

The Kremlin has changed its position on holding peace talks

On February 4, President Volodymyr Zelensky made it clear that he would agree to hold peace talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin if this were the only possible option for returning peace to Ukraine.

After that, the Russian dictator's press secretary stated that Moscow was open to negotiations with the Ukrainian leader.

In addition, Dmitry Peskov cynically lied that Zelenskyy has “big problems” with legitimacy.

What is important to understand is that Vladimir Putin recently stated that Zelensky's invented "legitimacy problems" are an obstacle to peace negotiations, so the war will continue.

The Kremlin spokesman also stated that certain contacts have been restored between the Putin and Trump teams, but he did not want to disclose details.