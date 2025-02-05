Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that pro-Russian politician and godfather of dictator Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, demanded that he give all of Ukraine to Russia to stop the war. In fact, this was an ultimatum from Putin himself, delivered by the former People's Deputy accused of treason.

Putin and Medvedchuk tried to persuade Ukraine to surrender

Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that it was Viktor Medvedchuk who previously headed the OPZH party, which was second after the presidential political force "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada.

However, what is important to understand is that the OPZH was actually led by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — he exerted his influence on Ukrainian politics through Medvedchuk.

Medvedchuk is Putin's godfather. They are related to each other. Medvedchuk has always been against Ukraine, our independence, against the European Union, against Europe, certainly against NATO, against all of this. And all the Russian narratives that came from Putin went through Medvedchuk. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

The Head of State recalled that it was Putin's godfather and his henchmen who, for many years, did everything possible to make Ukraine energy dependent on Russian gas and oil.

Moreover, Medvedchuk and his associates always managed to make a lot of money from this.

When the war started, Putin gave his ultimatum through this party to all of us, and to me, of course, to everyone. And when the war started, Medvedchuk and his colleagues demanded that we give Ukraine to Putin. And this was their plan — to put Medvedchuk in charge of Ukraine. So that it would be the same as in Belarus. The same as in Chechnya, the same as everywhere they come. So that we would run, so that I would go, so that I would run abroad, to another country, etc. Share