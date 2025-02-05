Head of State Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that pro-Russian politician and godfather of dictator Vladimir Putin, Viktor Medvedchuk, demanded that he give all of Ukraine to Russia to stop the war. In fact, this was an ultimatum from Putin himself, delivered by the former People's Deputy accused of treason.
Medvedchuk and his associates constantly increased Ukraine's dependence on Russian gas and oil, earning huge sums of money from it.
Putin wanted Medvedchuk to become the "president" of Ukraine, but Zelensky refused to surrender the country at the request of the Russian Federation.
Putin and Medvedchuk tried to persuade Ukraine to surrender
Volodymyr Zelenskyy recalled that it was Viktor Medvedchuk who previously headed the OPZH party, which was second after the presidential political force "Servant of the People" in the Verkhovna Rada.
However, what is important to understand is that the OPZH was actually led by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin — he exerted his influence on Ukrainian politics through Medvedchuk.
The Head of State recalled that it was Putin's godfather and his henchmen who, for many years, did everything possible to make Ukraine energy dependent on Russian gas and oil.
Moreover, Medvedchuk and his associates always managed to make a lot of money from this.
As the head of state noted, despite all the threats and ultimatums, Ukraine was able to defend its independence.
