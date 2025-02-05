Zelensky announced the death of more than 45 thousand Ukrainian soldiers

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that 45,100 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war against Russia. According to the latest data, there are also 390,000 cases of injuries.
Points of attention
- The leader of Ukraine emphasized the importance of realizing the exact number of losses during the war for the country and all citizens.
- Zelensky also revealed the scale of the losses of the Russian army.
Zelensky revealed the real scale of Ukraine's and Russia's losses
As the Ukrainian leader noted, it is extremely important for him and the entire country to know the exact number of casualties during the war.
In addition, the head of state revealed the real scale of the losses of the Russian army.
According to his data, there are about 350 thousand killed Russian invaders. Another 50-70 thousand are considered missing, and 600-700 thousand were injured.
