Zelensky announced the death of more than 45 thousand Ukrainian soldiers

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that 45,100 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war against Russia. According to the latest data, there are also 390,000 cases of injuries.

Zelensky revealed the real scale of Ukraine's and Russia's losses

As the Ukrainian leader noted, it is extremely important for him and the entire country to know the exact number of casualties during the war.

45,100 people died and about 390,000 were injured. Let me clarify: the number of injuries is greater than the number of wounded, because there are people who were injured and then returned to the battlefield and were wounded again. Therefore, the number of injuries is 390,000. This is the situation, but the number of wounded people is less. Volodymyr Zelenskyy President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state revealed the real scale of the losses of the Russian army.

According to his data, there are about 350 thousand killed Russian invaders. Another 50-70 thousand are considered missing, and 600-700 thousand were injured.