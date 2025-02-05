Zelensky announced the death of more than 45 thousand Ukrainian soldiers
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Zelensky announced the death of more than 45 thousand Ukrainian soldiers

Zelensky revealed the real scale of Ukraine's and Russia's losses
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky has officially confirmed that 45,100 Ukrainian soldiers have died in the war against Russia. According to the latest data, there are also 390,000 cases of injuries.

Points of attention

  • The leader of Ukraine emphasized the importance of realizing the exact number of losses during the war for the country and all citizens.
  • Zelensky also revealed the scale of the losses of the Russian army.

Zelensky revealed the real scale of Ukraine's and Russia's losses

As the Ukrainian leader noted, it is extremely important for him and the entire country to know the exact number of casualties during the war.

45,100 people died and about 390,000 were injured. Let me clarify: the number of injuries is greater than the number of wounded, because there are people who were injured and then returned to the battlefield and were wounded again. Therefore, the number of injuries is 390,000. This is the situation, but the number of wounded people is less.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine

In addition, the head of state revealed the real scale of the losses of the Russian army.

According to his data, there are about 350 thousand killed Russian invaders. Another 50-70 thousand are considered missing, and 600-700 thousand were injured.

Then they have about 600-700 thousand wounded, approximately a ratio of 1:2, because field medicine is weaker than ours, and they do not bring the wounded back, if a person is wounded on the battlefield, he stays there, so the estimates are approximately like this, but they very clearly correspond to reality.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukrainian soldiers hit 6 areas of concentration of the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Losses of the Russian army as of February 5, 2025
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
I will do anything. Trump reveals progress in talks to end war
The White House
Trump made a new statement about ending the war
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and over 100 drones
Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 4-5 - first details

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?