Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles and over 100 drones

During the night of February 4-5, the Russian invaders carried out a new air attack on Ukrainian cities and villages. The air defense forces have already announced the results of their actions.

Russia's attack on Ukraine on February 4-5 — first details

The Ukrainian Air Force reports that the Russians launched a new air attack at 8:00 PM on February 4.

This time they attacked with Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region and 104 Shahed attack UAVs and simulator drones of various types from the directions: Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk — Russia.

Aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in the destruction of enemy targets.

As of 09:00, it was confirmed that 57 Shahed attack UAVs and drones of other types were shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Chernihiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, and Kirovohrad regions. Share

In addition, it is noted that 42 enemy drones-simulators were lost in the field. According to the latest data, no negative consequences were recorded.

Despite this, the Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Sumy, Kharkiv, and Donetsk regions came under a new enemy attack.