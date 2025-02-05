Russian soldiers attacked Kherson and injured civilians

On February 5, Russian invaders attacked Kherson with a drone, resulting in the injury of at least four residents of the city.
Points of attention
- The head of the Kherson City Military Administration spoke about the circumstances of the attack and the injury of city residents.
- All the townspeople who were hit by the drone are currently in the hospital.
Russians are terrorizing Kherson again
Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, spoke about the situation in the region and the city.
According to him, two Kherson residents were hit by a Russian drone at around 5:30 a.m.
He also added that both victims were hospitalized.
In addition, it later became known that two more residents of Kherson were injured as a result of this explosives drop from a Russian drone.
A 36-year-old man was hospitalized with a mine-blast injury, shrapnel wounds, and fractures. A 47-year-old man suffered a mine-blast injury and shrapnel wounds — he is also in the hospital.
