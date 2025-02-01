Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — one person killed and 5 others injured


Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA

On the morning of February 1, Russian invaders again attacked Kharkiv and the region with missiles. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and 5 others were injured.

Points of attention

  • The head of the Kharkiv OVA warned civilians about a large-scale air raid alert.
  • Among the injured is one woman in serious condition. The number of injured has increased to 5 people.
  • Find out the details of the new Russian attack on Odessa.

The Russian attack on Kharkiv on February 1 — what is known

The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the city and region.

He first warned residents of the region about the missile danger during a large-scale air alert.

Enemy hits were recorded in the Kharkiv and Berestyn districts. Information about the damage and casualties is being verified by relevant services.







Later, Sinegubov added that, according to preliminary data, there was a hit in Kharkiv.

One woman was injured, and according to doctors, she is in serious condition, he said.

Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to two.

Later, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that, previously, a strike on Kharkiv had been carried out by a Shahed UAV, resulting in the attack killing one person and injuring four.

Sinegubov reported that the number of injured has increased to 5 people.

Details of Russia's attack on the Odessa region

On the evening of February 31, the aggressor country Russia attacked Odessa with ballistic missiles — this time the occupiers hit the Bristol Hotel.

There is also information about serious damage and destruction in the UNESCO protected area.

An enemy air attack was carried out on a building under reinforced protection.

Subsequently, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people who were at the epicenter of the Russian missile strike on Odessa on January 31.

As of the morning of February 1, 7 civilians were reported injured.

