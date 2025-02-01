Russian missile attack on Kharkiv — one person killed and 5 others injured

On the morning of February 1, Russian invaders again attacked Kharkiv and the region with missiles. According to preliminary data, one person was killed and 5 others were injured.
Points of attention
- The head of the Kharkiv OVA warned civilians about a large-scale air raid alert.
- Among the injured is one woman in serious condition. The number of injured has increased to 5 people.
- Find out the details of the new Russian attack on Odessa.
The Russian attack on Kharkiv on February 1 — what is known
The head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, spoke about the situation in the city and region.
He first warned residents of the region about the missile danger during a large-scale air alert.
Later, Sinegubov added that, according to preliminary data, there was a hit in Kharkiv.
Later it became known that the number of victims had increased to two.
Later, Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov reported that, previously, a strike on Kharkiv had been carried out by a Shahed UAV, resulting in the attack killing one person and injuring four.
Sinegubov reported that the number of injured has increased to 5 people.
Details of Russia's attack on the Odessa region
On the evening of February 31, the aggressor country Russia attacked Odessa with ballistic missiles — this time the occupiers hit the Bristol Hotel.
There is also information about serious damage and destruction in the UNESCO protected area.
An enemy air attack was carried out on a building under reinforced protection.
Subsequently, Head of State Volodymyr Zelensky officially confirmed that Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people who were at the epicenter of the Russian missile strike on Odessa on January 31.
As of the morning of February 1, 7 civilians were reported injured.
More on the topic
- Category
- World
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Politics
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-