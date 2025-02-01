Russia is massively attacking various regions of Ukraine — photos and videos

On the night and morning of February 1, the aggressor country Russia launched a new large-scale air attack on Ukraine. Many regions of Ukraine, including Odesa, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia, and Sumy, were hit by the enemy.

What is known about the situation in the Odessa region?

Powerful explosions erupted in Odessa on the evening of February 31. According to the latest data, the Russian army struck with ballistic missiles.

The Bristol Hotel was hit by the enemy. In addition, there are reports of considerable damage and destruction in the UNESCO protected area.

The Russians attacked a building that was under heavy security.

According to Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, Norwegian diplomatic representatives were among the people at the epicenter of the Russian missile strike on Odessa on January 31.

Currently, 7 civilian casualties are known.

On the night of February 1, powerful explosions were heard again in Odessa — the details are currently being clarified.

Details of Russia's massive attack on Zaporizhia

The head of the Zaporizhia Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, showed the consequences of a massive Russian drone attack on Zaporizhia.

According to him, the strike damaged an educational institution, houses, and cars.

Utility workers have already begun eliminating the consequences of the enemy attack.

18 martyrs were sent by the Russians to Zaporizhzhia this night. This is what one of the damaged houses looks like.

What is known about the situation in the Kharkiv region?

On the morning of February 1, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, officially confirmed the enemy's hit in Kharkiv, as well as in the Kharkiv and Berestyn districts.

According to him, information about the destruction and victims is being verified by specialized services.

Later, Sinegubov clarified that in Kharkiv, one woman was injured, and according to doctors, she was in serious condition.