Russian attack on Kharkiv's "Epicenter". SSU declares suspicions against representatives of the Russian generals

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified four Russian generals and a colonel who organized an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv on May 25, 2024.

SSU announces suspicions over Russian attack on “Epicenter” in Kharkiv

Then the Rashists dropped two guided bombs on a construction hypermarket in the regional center. As a result of the enemy attack, 19 local residents were killed and another 46 were injured to varying degrees. The building of the commercial establishment with warehouses was also completely destroyed. Share

The SBU established that the order to carry out an airstrike on Kharkiv was given by the commander of the "North" group of the Russian armed forces, Colonel General Alexander Lapin.

After that, the chief of staff of this group, Lieutenant General Valeriy Solodchuk, organized the preparation of an air attack plan.

Three more of Lapin's subordinates were also involved in planning and carrying out the enemy bombing, namely:

Commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the aggressor country, Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky;

Chief of Staff of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force, Major General Yuri Podoplyelov;

Commander of the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force, Colonel Alexei Loboda.

To carry out the enemy strike, the Russians took to the air Su-34 bombers, which launched three UMPB D-30SN aerial bombs at a Kharkiv hypermarket.

Two of them hit a civilian building, and another one fell near a shopping center and did not explode. Share

Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service in absentia informed all five defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war that caused the death of people, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy).

Comprehensive measures are underway to punish Russian war criminals.

Russian attack on “Epicenter” in Kharkiv

Police have identified all 19 bodies of those killed in the Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv, and the search has been completed.

This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.

The search for the Kharkiv hardware store has been completed. Police have identified all 19 bodies of those killed in Russian airstrikes carried out by the Russian military on Saturday, May 25.

According to him, "it wasn't easy" — the dead were searched for around the clock among the ashes using special equipment, and were quickly identified using a DNA laboratory.