Russian attack on Kharkiv's "Epicenter". SSU declares suspicions against representatives of the Russian generals

The Security Service of Ukraine has identified four Russian generals and a colonel who organized an air strike on the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv on May 25, 2024.
Points of attention
- Four Russian generals and a colonel have been identified as suspects in organizing an air strike on Kharkiv's Epicenter hypermarket on May 25, 2024.
- The attack resulted in 19 fatalities and 46 injuries, with the hypermarket building completely destroyed.
- The suspects have been declared under war crime allegations as per the Criminal Code of Ukraine, and efforts are underway to hold them accountable.
- The Russian military officials responsible for the attack include high-ranking officers like Colonel General Alexander Lapin and Lieutenant General Valeriy Solodchuk.
- Police have successfully identified all 19 bodies of the victims, and forensic investigations are ongoing to bring justice to the affected families.
SSU announces suspicions over Russian attack on “Epicenter” in Kharkiv
The SBU established that the order to carry out an airstrike on Kharkiv was given by the commander of the "North" group of the Russian armed forces, Colonel General Alexander Lapin.
After that, the chief of staff of this group, Lieutenant General Valeriy Solodchuk, organized the preparation of an air attack plan.
Three more of Lapin's subordinates were also involved in planning and carrying out the enemy bombing, namely:
Commander of the 6th Army of the Air Force and Air Defense of the aggressor country, Lieutenant General Oleg Makovetsky;
Chief of Staff of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force, Major General Yuri Podoplyelov;
Commander of the 47th Bomber Aviation Regiment of the 6th Army of the Russian Air Force, Colonel Alexei Loboda.
To carry out the enemy strike, the Russians took to the air Su-34 bombers, which launched three UMPB D-30SN aerial bombs at a Kharkiv hypermarket.
Based on the collected evidence, investigators of the Security Service in absentia informed all five defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violations of the laws and customs of war that caused the death of people, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy).
Comprehensive measures are underway to punish Russian war criminals.
Russian attack on “Epicenter” in Kharkiv
Police have identified all 19 bodies of those killed in the Russian strike on the Epicenter hypermarket in Kharkiv, and the search has been completed.
This was reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko on Telegram.
The search for the Kharkiv hardware store has been completed. Police have identified all 19 bodies of those killed in Russian airstrikes carried out by the Russian military on Saturday, May 25.
According to him, "it wasn't easy" — the dead were searched for around the clock among the ashes using special equipment, and were quickly identified using a DNA laboratory.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-