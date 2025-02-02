According to the State Emergency Service, the number of victims of the missile attack by the criminal army of the Russian Federation on Poltava has increased to 12 people, including two children.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian army's missile attack on Poltava?

Poltava: the number of dead has increased to 12 people, including 2 children, representatives of the State Emergency Service report.

The department noted that as a result of the enemy's cynical attack, the number of victims in Poltava reached 17 people, of whom 4 children were injured.

22 people were pulled from the rubble of destroyed houses.

What is known about the consequences of Russian army attacks in other regions?

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine notes that last night the enemy launched a UAV strike on the territory of a civilian enterprise in the Slobidskyi district of Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, a large-scale fire of 2,000 square meters occurred in the production and warehouse building.

The fire was contained at 01:27. It is currently being extinguished.

In addition, according to the head of the Kharkiv OVA, Oleg Synegubov, a drone of the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked a residential building in Lyubotyn, Kharkiv region. Two people were injured.

As a result of being hit by an enemy UAV in Lyubotyn, a man and a woman were injured and burned by flames. They were hospitalized in a medical facility, — noted Sinegubov.

According to the head of the OVA, the strike damaged a private house in which two children were staying.