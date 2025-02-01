Russian strike on Poltava — death toll rises again
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian strike on Poltava — death toll rises again

Philip Pronin / Poltava OVA
Poltava
Читати українською

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on a five-story building in Poltava on the night of February 1 has increased. Seven people died as a result of the attack.

Points of attention

  • The Russian missile strike on a five-story building in Poltava resulted in the death of 7 people, including 3 children.
  • Rescuers from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine managed to save 22 people from the partially destroyed house in Poltava, with extensive efforts involving over 460 rescuers and almost 100 pieces of equipment.
  • Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 114 people to help them cope with the traumatic experience and shock from the tragic event.
  • A three-day mourning period has been declared in the Poltava region for the victims of the attack, with corresponding orders for flags to be flown at half-mast and restrictions imposed on entertainment events.
  • The Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Poltava on February 1, leading to casualties, injuries, and the tragic loss of lives, prompting a mourning period and heightened security measures in the region.

7 people killed in Poltava as a result of a Russian strike

This is reported by the Poltava OVA.

The death toll in Poltava has increased to seven people. 14 people were injured, including three children.

SES fighters rescued 22 people from a partially destroyed house in Poltava.

More than 460 rescuers, security forces, and municipal workers, as well as almost 100 pieces of equipment, are working at the site of the missile strike.

Poltava after the Russian attack

As reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, dog handlers of the State Emergency Service with trained search dogs were involved.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 114 people, notes the Poltava OVA.

Russian strike on a house in Poltava

On February 1, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Poltava. An enemy missile hit a five-story building, destroying one entrance. As reported, there were casualties and injuries, including children, as a result of the attack.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in the Poltava region for those killed in the enemy attack on Poltava. The corresponding order was signed by the acting head of the OVA, Volodymyr Kohut. The mourning period will be declared from February 2 to 4.

During these days, the flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities, local governments, enterprises, institutions, and organizations.

Restrictions have been imposed on holding entertainment and concert events, sports competitions, and the playing of entertainment music in public places and on transport. Television and radio stations must make appropriate changes to their broadcasting schedules.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 58 people
Philip Pronin / Poltava OVA
Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 58 people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army struck a residential building in Poltava
State Emergency Service
Russia's attack on Poltava on February 1 — what is known
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian strike on Poltava — 5 dead reported
State Emergency Service
Russian strike on Poltava — 5 dead reported

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?