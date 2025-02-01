Russian strike on Poltava — death toll rises again

The number of victims of the Russian missile strike on a five-story building in Poltava on the night of February 1 has increased. Seven people died as a result of the attack.

7 people killed in Poltava as a result of a Russian strike

This is reported by the Poltava OVA.

The death toll in Poltava has increased to seven people. 14 people were injured, including three children. Share

SES fighters rescued 22 people from a partially destroyed house in Poltava.

More than 460 rescuers, security forces, and municipal workers, as well as almost 100 pieces of equipment, are working at the site of the missile strike.

Poltava after the Russian attack

As reported by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko, dog handlers of the State Emergency Service with trained search dogs were involved.

Psychologists from the State Emergency Service and the National Police provided assistance to 114 people, notes the Poltava OVA. Share

Russian strike on a house in Poltava

On February 1, Russian occupiers launched a missile strike on Poltava. An enemy missile hit a five-story building, destroying one entrance. As reported, there were casualties and injuries, including children, as a result of the attack.

A three-day mourning period has been declared in the Poltava region for those killed in the enemy attack on Poltava. The corresponding order was signed by the acting head of the OVA, Volodymyr Kohut. The mourning period will be declared from February 2 to 4.

During these days, the flag of Ukraine with a black ribbon will be flown at half-mast on the buildings of state authorities, local governments, enterprises, institutions, and organizations.