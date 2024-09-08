Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 58 people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 58 people

Philip Pronin / Poltava OVA
Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 58 people
Читати українською

In Poltava, the death toll increased after the Russian missile attack on the Communications Institute on September 3. Currently, 58 victims are known.

Points of attention

  • The number of people killed in Poltava as a result of rocket fire increased to 58 people, 328 people were injured.
  • The rescuers completed the liquidation of the consequences of the attack on the Institute of Communication in Poltava, removed more than 2 thousand tons of construction debris.
  • A three-day period of mourning continues in the Poltava region due to a great tragedy.

Three more people died in the hospital as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation

As initially reported in at. the mayor of Poltava, Kateryna Yamshchikova, one person who was injured as a result of the attack on September 3, died in the hospital.

Later, the head of the Poltava OVA Philip Pronin announced the death of three victims in the hospital.

Thus, the total number of dead increased to 58, 328 people were injured.

What is known about the Russian attack on Poltava on September 3

On September 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Poltava. Initially, it was known about 49 dead and 219 injured civilians. At 21:30 it became known about 51 dead and 271 wounded.

The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, made a statement on this matter.

Poltava became the target of the enemy today. The liquidation of the consequences of the shooting on the territory of the educational institution is ongoing. Currently, 49 dead and 219 injured people are known. Debris analysis continues on site, search teams are working. Unspeakable pain and sorrow. Eternal memory of the dead.

In addition, he previously announced that September 4, 5, and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.

A great tragedy for Poltava Oblast and the entire country... Sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Starting tomorrow, the region will be in mourning for three days. Bright memory to all the dead.

Rescuers dismantled and removed more than 2,000 tons of construction debris. Search and rescue operations continued in the afternoon of September 5, taking into account the safety component. Around 6:00 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that emergency and rescue operations at the site of a rocket attack on an educational institution in Poltava had been completed.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 54 people
State Emergency Service
Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 54 people
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The rocket flew for about 3 minutes. Zelensky revealed new details of the Russian attack on Poltava
The rocket flew for about 3 minutes. Zelensky revealed new details of the Russian attack on Poltava
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
In Poltava, emergency and rescue operations at the site of a Russian missile strike have been completed
State Emergency Service
Poltava

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?