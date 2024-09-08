Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 58 people

In Poltava, the death toll increased after the Russian missile attack on the Communications Institute on September 3. Currently, 58 victims are known.
Points of attention
- The number of people killed in Poltava as a result of rocket fire increased to 58 people, 328 people were injured.
- The rescuers completed the liquidation of the consequences of the attack on the Institute of Communication in Poltava, removed more than 2 thousand tons of construction debris.
- A three-day period of mourning continues in the Poltava region due to a great tragedy.
Three more people died in the hospital as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation
As initially reported in at. the mayor of Poltava, Kateryna Yamshchikova, one person who was injured as a result of the attack on September 3, died in the hospital.
Later, the head of the Poltava OVA Philip Pronin announced the death of three victims in the hospital.
Thus, the total number of dead increased to 58, 328 people were injured.
What is known about the Russian attack on Poltava on September 3
On September 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Poltava. Initially, it was known about 49 dead and 219 injured civilians. At 21:30 it became known about 51 dead and 271 wounded.
The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, made a statement on this matter.
In addition, he previously announced that September 4, 5, and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.
Rescuers dismantled and removed more than 2,000 tons of construction debris. Search and rescue operations continued in the afternoon of September 5, taking into account the safety component. Around 6:00 p.m., the State Emergency Service reported that emergency and rescue operations at the site of a rocket attack on an educational institution in Poltava had been completed.
