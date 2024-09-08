Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 58 people

In Poltava, the death toll increased after the Russian missile attack on the Communications Institute on September 3. Currently, 58 victims are known.

Three more people died in the hospital as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation

As initially reported in at. the mayor of Poltava, Kateryna Yamshchikova, one person who was injured as a result of the attack on September 3, died in the hospital.

Later, the head of the Poltava OVA Philip Pronin announced the death of three victims in the hospital.

Thus, the total number of dead increased to 58, 328 people were injured.

What is known about the Russian attack on Poltava on September 3

On September 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Poltava. Initially, it was known about 49 dead and 219 injured civilians. At 21:30 it became known about 51 dead and 271 wounded.

The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, made a statement on this matter.

Poltava became the target of the enemy today. The liquidation of the consequences of the shooting on the territory of the educational institution is ongoing. Currently, 49 dead and 219 injured people are known. Debris analysis continues on site, search teams are working. Unspeakable pain and sorrow. Eternal memory of the dead.

In addition, he previously announced that September 4, 5, and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.

A great tragedy for Poltava Oblast and the entire country... Sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Starting tomorrow, the region will be in mourning for three days. Bright memory to all the dead.