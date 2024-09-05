Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 54 people

As a result of the Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava on September 3, the number of dead increased to 54 people.
- As a result of a Russian missile attack on an educational institution in Poltava, 54 people died, and another 297 were injured.
- Rescue operations are ongoing, as there may be up to 5 more people under the rubble.
- The bombardment of the city with ballistic missiles caused the destruction of the hospital, the educational center and the building of the Institute of Communications.
- According to some witnesses, the cadets of the Communications Institute came under fire, but this information was denied.
In Poltava, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike increased again
As noted, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava has increased to 54. Another 297 people were injured.
As noted by the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations continue taking into account the safety component.
A large-scale attack on Poltava on September 3, 2024
The Russians bombarded the city with ballistic missiles. The hospital, the building of the educational center and one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications were hit.
54 people died as a result of the shelling. Almost 300 people were injured.
The Russians used ballistics that quickly reach the target. Therefore, the strike occurred when people were descending into the bomb shelter.
There was a version that the cadets of the Institute of Communications came under fire while lining up. However, the institution denied the rumors and stated that they were in hiding.
