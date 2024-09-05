Russian missile attack on Poltava. The number of dead has increased to 54 people

As a result of the Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava on September 3, the number of dead increased to 54 people.

In Poltava, the number of dead as a result of the Russian strike increased again

As noted, the number of dead as a result of the Russian attack on an educational institution in Poltava has increased to 54. Another 297 people were injured.

As noted by the State Emergency Service, search and rescue operations continue taking into account the safety component.

Probably, up to 5 people may be under the rubble. 1,760 tons of construction debris have already been dismantled and removed, rescuers added. Share

A large-scale attack on Poltava on September 3, 2024

The Russians bombarded the city with ballistic missiles. The hospital, the building of the educational center and one of the buildings of the Institute of Communications were hit.

54 people died as a result of the shelling. Almost 300 people were injured.

The Russians used ballistics that quickly reach the target. Therefore, the strike occurred when people were descending into the bomb shelter.