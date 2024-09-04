Russian missile attack on Poltava — the death toll has increased again
Russian missile attack on Poltava — the death toll has increased again

Russian missile attack on Poltava — the death toll has increased again
The number of victims of the Russian attack on the educational center in Poltava has increased to 53. Currently, search and rescue operations continue.

  • The number of people killed as a result of the Russian missile attack on Poltava has increased to 53, and the number of injured is 271.
  • The President of Ukraine disclosed the details of the attack, indicating that as a result of the attack, the enemy used two ballistic missiles, which led to the destruction of buildings and many wounded and dead.
  • Among the damaged objects in Poltava are an educational center, three apartment buildings, five private houses and an office space.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the relatives and friends of the victims and emphasized the importance of conducting an operational investigation and involving all services in rescue operations.

In Poltava, the number of victims as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation has increased

As noted, as of the morning of September 4, 53 people are known to have died in Poltava.

In addition, 271 people were injured as a result of Russian shelling. 25 people were rescued, 11 of them were unblocked from under the rubble.

Later, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the number of victims in Poltava had increased to 298.

According to the rescuers, five people may be under the rubble of the six-story building of the educational building.

We will remind, in addition to the educational center, three apartment buildings, five private houses and an office building were damaged in Poltava.

Zelensky disclosed the details of the Russian strike on Poltava

Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyi also immediately reacted to the tragedy.

The head of state said that he had already received preliminary reports about the Russian attack on Poltava.

According to him, the enemy used two ballistic missiles for this attack. The Russian army hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. More than 180 people were injured. Unfortunately, many died. As of this time, 41 people are known to have died. My condolences to all relatives and friends, — said Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

The President of Ukraine emphasized that he has already ordered a full and prompt investigation into all the circumstances of what happened.

According to him, all necessary services are involved in the rescue operation.

I am grateful to everyone who, from the first minutes after being hit, helps people who save lives, — concluded Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

