The number of dead and wounded in Poltava continues to grow

On September 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Poltava. As of 18:30, 49 dead and 219 injured civilians are known.

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Poltava is steadily increasing

The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, made a new statement on this matter.

He recorded a special video message to the residents of the Poltava region and all Ukrainians to talk about the situation on the ground after the enemy strike.

Poltava became the target of the enemy today. The liquidation of the consequences of the shooting on the territory of the educational institution is ongoing. Currently, 49 dead and 219 injured people are known. Debris analysis continues on site, search teams are working. Unspeakable pain and sorrow. Eternal memory to the dead, said Philip Pronin. Share

In addition, he previously announced that September 4, 5, and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.

A great tragedy for Poltava Oblast and the entire country... Sincere condolences to relatives and friends. Starting tomorrow, the region will be in mourning for three days. Bright memory to all the dead. Philip Pronin The leader of the Poltava OVA

Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky have already reacted to the tragedy in Poltava

The first to make a statement on this matter was the President of Ukraine, who emphasized that he had already received preliminary reports regarding the Russian attack on Poltava.

In addition, the head of state added that the Russian army used two ballistic missiles for this deadly strike.

The Russian invaders hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.

One of the buildings of the Institute of Communications was partially destroyed. People found themselves under the rubble. Many were saved. Unfortunately, many have died... My condolences to all relatives and friends, — said the head of state. Share

The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, also reacted to Russia's war crime.