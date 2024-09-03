The number of dead and wounded in Poltava continues to grow

On September 3, the Russian army launched a missile attack on Poltava. As of 18:30, 49 dead and 219 injured civilians are known.
Points of attention
- The head of the Poltava OVA addressed the residents of the region after the Russian strike.
- The President of Ukraine and the First Lady expressed their condolences to the families of the victims and victims of the rocket fire.
- The Russian army used ballistic missiles to attack an educational institution and a hospital in Poltava.
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Poltava is steadily increasing
The head of the Poltava OVA, Philip Pronin, made a new statement on this matter.
He recorded a special video message to the residents of the Poltava region and all Ukrainians to talk about the situation on the ground after the enemy strike.
In addition, he previously announced that September 4, 5, and 6 have been declared days of mourning in Poltava region.
Volodymyr and Olena Zelensky have already reacted to the tragedy in Poltava
The first to make a statement on this matter was the President of Ukraine, who emphasized that he had already received preliminary reports regarding the Russian attack on Poltava.
In addition, the head of state added that the Russian army used two ballistic missiles for this deadly strike.
The Russian invaders hit the territory of the educational institution and the nearby hospital.
The first lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska, also reacted to Russia's war crime.
