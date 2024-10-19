In Russia, the "Kremniy" plant is on fire after a drone attack ― photos and video
Category
Events
Publication date

In Russia, the "Kremniy" plant is on fire after a drone attack ― photos and video

"Cotton" in Russia on October 19 - the first details
Читати українською
Source:  online.ua

On the night of October 19, in Bryansk, Russia, the Kremniy plant, which the aggressor country of the Russian Federation uses in the military industry, was hit by drones.

Points of attention

  • The "Kremniy" plant in Russia has once again become the target of a drone attack.
  • "Silicon El" products are used in the military industry.
  • The local authorities initially declared the fire in the attic, but local residents confirm the attack on the factory.

"Cotton" in Russia on October 19 — the first details

Importantly, this is at least the fourth time a business has been targeted by a drone attack.

Photo: social networks

According to local opposition journalists, Kremniy El products are used in the military industry, for example, during the creation of Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.

Photo: social networks

The local authorities said at night that the "attic of a non-residential building" caught fire, and firefighters "quickly extinguished the fire", and in the morning added that "one of the drones crashed into a non-residential building" and "ignition was not allowed."

The Astra Telegram channel writes that local residents confirm the attack on the plant.

Photo: social networks

In addition, it is emphasized that "Silicon EL" is one of the largest manufacturers of microelectronics in Russia. 94% of the company's products in 2017 were produced for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

How the authorities of the Russian Federation comment on the new attack on its military facility

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that a total of 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted over the aggressor country by means of anti-aircraft defense.

In addition, it is emphasized that 13 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, 2 over the territory of the Rostov region and one over the Belgorod region.

In the morning, the governor of Bryansk region cynically accused Ukraine of another attack with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to him, 4 aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Thanks to the coordinated work of all services, the fire was not allowed. There are no casualties, the governor claims.

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the local authorities did not confirm the attack on the plant, but local residents reported it.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Ukraine returned home another 95 defenders ― among them fighters of "Azov"
Volodymyr Zelenskyi
Ukraine returned home another 95 defenders
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The situation at the front: more than 200 skirmishes and thousands of shelling by the Russian army
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
The situation at the front: more than 200 skirmishes and thousands of shelling by the Russian army
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
The Russian army attacked Odesa, Kherson and Sumy regions. There are wounded and destruction
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
Consequences of the Russian attack in Odessa

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?