In Russia, the "Kremniy" plant is on fire after a drone attack ― photos and video

On the night of October 19, in Bryansk, Russia, the Kremniy plant, which the aggressor country of the Russian Federation uses in the military industry, was hit by drones.

"Cotton" in Russia on October 19 — the first details

Importantly, this is at least the fourth time a business has been targeted by a drone attack.

According to local opposition journalists, Kremniy El products are used in the military industry, for example, during the creation of Pantsir air defense systems and Iskander missile systems.

The local authorities said at night that the "attic of a non-residential building" caught fire, and firefighters "quickly extinguished the fire", and in the morning added that "one of the drones crashed into a non-residential building" and "ignition was not allowed."

The Astra Telegram channel writes that local residents confirm the attack on the plant.

In addition, it is emphasized that "Silicon EL" is one of the largest manufacturers of microelectronics in Russia. 94% of the company's products in 2017 were produced for the needs of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

How the authorities of the Russian Federation comment on the new attack on its military facility

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation claims that a total of 16 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed and intercepted over the aggressor country by means of anti-aircraft defense.

In addition, it is emphasized that 13 UAVs were shot down over the territory of the Bryansk region, 2 over the territory of the Rostov region and one over the Belgorod region.

In the morning, the governor of Bryansk region cynically accused Ukraine of another attack with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles.

According to him, 4 aircraft-type UAVs were destroyed by the air defense forces of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

Thanks to the coordinated work of all services, the fire was not allowed. There are no casualties, the governor claims. Share

It is worth paying attention to the fact that the local authorities did not confirm the attack on the plant, but local residents reported it.