According to the representatives of Odesa, Kherson and Sumy Oblasts, during the day of October 18 and the night of October 19, the criminal army of the Russian Federation attacked infrastructure facilities in these regions and injured a large number of local residents.

What is known about the consequences of the Russian occupiers' attack on Odesa

According to Oleh Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, at least 10 private houses were damaged in Odesa as a result of the rocket attack by the occupiers, but fortunately, there were no casualties.

As a result of the attack, a three-story building and two cars nearby caught fire. Law enforcement officers are recording the consequences of yet another crime committed by the Russian Federation against the civilian population of Odesa, Kiper emphasized. Share

As noted in the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of the Odesa Region, a large-scale fire in a residential building was promptly extinguished.

Work to extinguish the fire was complicated by a repeated air alarm. 7 units of equipment and 21 firefighters were involved from the State Emergency Service.

Odesa Acting Mayor Oleksandr Filatov noted that there was no information about the victims and the dead.

According to the official, the blow was inflicted on the recreation area of the city.

What is known about the consequences of the occupiers' attacks on Sumy and Kherson regions

According to the representatives of the Kherson OVA, nine people were injured due to shelling by the Russian occupiers during October 18.

It is noted that war criminals from the Russian army targeted a medical and educational institution, an administrative building, and residential neighborhoods.

The OVA noted that Antonivka, Zelenivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Komyshany, Stanislav, Sadove, Mykilske, Odradokamyanka, Osokorivka, Oleksandrivka, Novovorontsovka, Zolota Balka, Mala Seidemenukha, Olhivka and the city of Kherson came under enemy fire and airstrikes.

At the same time, according to the representatives of the Sumy Oblast, on the night of October 19, the Russians launched an airstrike on the Shostky community of the Sumy region, using anti-aircraft missiles and "Shahedy" — the infrastructure was damaged and seven civilians were injured.

In addition to injured civilians, the authorities report damage to energy facilities and infrastructure. A number of settlements in the Shostky region have been de-energized.

"Shaheda" was destroyed by means of air defense 3.

Power supply has been partially restored, work is ongoing.