The Russian military attacked Kherson utility workers with a drone ― five were wounded

In Kherson, on the afternoon of October 18, Russian terrorists fired at employees of the regional communal emergency and rescue service from a drone, injuring five people.
The Russian military dropped ammunition from a drone on Kherson utility workers
This is reported by Kherson OVA.
As noted, five men — 44, 24, 41, 43 and 47 years old — were injured due to the dropping of explosives from the drone. They received explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds to the limbs and torso.
All the victims were taken to the hospital by "ambulance" for medical assistance.
Russia once again attacked civilians in the Kherson region
Russian occupiers attacked a car with a drone near the village of Havrylivka in the Kherson region. As a result of the shelling, two people died, another person was injured.
Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, announced this.
At noon, the Russians attacked a civilian car near Havrylivka with a drone. Unfortunately, two women, 72 and 56 years old, received life-threatening injuries. My condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased.
