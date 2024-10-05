Russian military drones attacked civilians in Kherson — there are wounded
Russian military drones attacked civilians in Kherson — there are wounded

Roman Mrochko
a drone
Russian terrorists dropped ammunition from a drone on residents of the Dnipro district of Kherson. Four people were injured.

Points of attention

  • Four civilians in Kherson were injured due to Russian military drone attacks, leading to a criminal investigation for violations of international laws and customs of war.
  • The victims, including elderly individuals, were outside during the attacks and received injuries of varying severity, necessitating medical assistance.
  • The Russian army's actions in Kherson demonstrate a blatant disregard for civilian lives and show a pattern of terrorizing the region through shelling and drone attacks.
  • The incidents in Kherson highlight the urgent need for international condemnation and intervention to hold the Russian military accountable for their atrocities.
  • The ongoing violence in Kherson underscores the devastating impact of warfare on innocent civilians and the importance of upholding humanitarian laws and principles.

The Russian military attacked Kherson civilians with a drone

The occupiers attacked civilians in the Dnipro district of Kherson from a drone. Three people were injured. A 55-year-old man, as well as a 65- and 70-year-old woman, received explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds, the message of Kherson OVA says.

The regional administration noted that the victims were outside during the enemy attack. All were admitted to the hospital for medical assistance.

Subsequently, the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office reported that the number of victims had increased to four.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kherson District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). According to the investigation, on October 5, around 12:40, the military forces of the Russian Federation dropped explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle in Kherson.

It is noted that four civilians — two men aged 55 and 60 and two women aged 65 and 70 — received injuries and wounds of varying degrees of severity. All of them were outside at the time of the attack.

The Russian army is terrorizing Kherson and the region with shelling

Around 2:00 p.m. on October 5, it became known about another wounded person in Kherson.

There is an injured person as a result of dropping explosives from an unmanned aerial vehicle in the Dnipro district. A 60-year-old man received a shrapnel wound to his shoulder. Now he is under the supervision of doctors.

There is also a wounded person in Stanislav, who was fired at by Russian terrorists with artillery.

The Russian military hit Stanislav with artillery. A 71-year-old woman was wounded as a result of the shelling. She has a contusion, explosive and craniocerebral injuries. The "ambulance" team provided assistance to the victim on the spot. She refused hospitalization.

