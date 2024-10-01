The Russian army shelled the market in the center of Kherson — 7 people died

On October 1, Russian troops fired artillery at a public transport stop and one of the markets in Kherson. As a result of the shelling, 7 people died, 3 more were injured.

As Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of Kherson OVA, reported, the occupiers attacked the trading points of the market in the center of the city.

According to the data of the Kherson regional prosecutor's office, the enemy struck at around 09:00, probably from barrel artillery.

As a result of the shelling, seven people died, including three women and four men.

WARNING! Videos and photos contain sensitive content.

It is also known about three wounded people who are currently receiving qualified medical care.

Police and medics are currently working at the scene of the crash. The law enforcement officers have started a pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war.

The Russian army intensified its shelling of the Kherson region

With drones, aerial bombs and artillery, including jet: the Russian army continues to bombard the Kherson region, there are wounded — law enforcement officers record the consequences. Share

According to the investigation, as of 4:00 p.m. on September 27, 2024, the Russian army continues numerous shelling of the de-occupied territory of the region with various types of weapons. In total, 17 people were injured during the day, including two children. There are also those hospitalized with severe injuries — traumatic limb amputations.

In particular, according to the prosecutor's office, at least four people were injured in Antonivka and Kherson at 12:10 and 1:45 p.m. due to the dropping of explosives from drones. Two of them were in the car.

One person was hospitalized in serious condition due to the artillery shelling of Veletensky around 11:30.

Other residents of the region were injured due to attacks by aircraft, rocket artillery and mortars. Thus, in the morning of September 27, the Russian army carried out airstrikes on Kherson and several settlements of the Kherson district, six civilians were injured, among them two boys aged 4 and 15.

Later it became known about 4 more wounded in Kherson.