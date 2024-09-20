Drones of the Russian Federation are "hunting" for residents of Kherson — there is one dead and four injured

On September 20, the military forces of the Russian Federation killed a 27-year-old resident of Kherson. Explosives were dropped on the man from a drone right on the street. Four people were injured for the same reason.
This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.
Condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Speedy recovery to all the injured.
Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones
At around 18:00 on September 9, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.
A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.
A 62-year-old woman has an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower limbs.
Earlier, the Russian military attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, wounding a nurse.
