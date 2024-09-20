Drones of the Russian Federation are "hunting" for residents of Kherson — there is one dead and four injured
Ukraine
Drones of the Russian Federation are "hunting" for residents of Kherson — there is one dead and four injured

Roman Mrochko
a drone
On September 20, the military forces of the Russian Federation killed a 27-year-old resident of Kherson. Explosives were dropped on the man from a drone right on the street. Four people were injured for the same reason.

Points of attention

  • Russian drones targeted civilians in Kherson, resulting in one death and four injuries, sparking public outrage.
  • The use of military drones against civilian populations is a violation of human rights and must be condemned by the international community.
  • Immediate action is necessary to halt drone operations in Kherson and ensure the safety of the civilian population.
  • The recent incidents of drone attacks in Kherson highlight the dangers posed by military drones in conflicts involving civilians.
  • Authorities and international organizations must prioritize the protection of civilians in Kherson and hold accountable those responsible for such attacks.

A young man died in Kherson due to the dropping of ammunition from a drone

One person died and four were injured in Kherson today. The man who was killed by the occupiers today was 27 years old.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

The wounded are also men aged 49, 60, 62 and 64. All of them were injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from drones.

Condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Speedy recovery to all the injured.

Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones

At around 18:00 on September 9, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.

As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.

A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.

A 62-year-old woman has an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower limbs.

Earlier, the Russian military attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, wounding a nurse.

As noted, a 25-year-old nurse was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a UAV. She received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim received the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

