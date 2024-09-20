Drones of the Russian Federation are "hunting" for residents of Kherson — there is one dead and four injured

On September 20, the military forces of the Russian Federation killed a 27-year-old resident of Kherson. Explosives were dropped on the man from a drone right on the street. Four people were injured for the same reason.

One person died and four were injured in Kherson today. The man who was killed by the occupiers today was 27 years old.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson MBA, Roman Mrochko.

The wounded are also men aged 49, 60, 62 and 64. All of them were injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from drones. Share

Condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Speedy recovery to all the injured.

Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones

At around 18:00 on September 9, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.

As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured. Share

A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.

A 62-year-old woman has an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower limbs.

Earlier, the Russian military attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, wounding a nurse.