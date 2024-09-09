Russian soldiers attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones ― there are wounded

On September 9, the Russian army once again struck Kherson and Antonivka with the help of FPV drones. Three people were injured.
Points of attention
- Russian army conducted drone attacks on Kherson and Antonivka, injuring three people, including medical personnel and civilians.
- Multiple incidents of drone attacks in Kherson, including an attack on a civilian car in Antonivka resulting in injuries to two individuals.
- Increased tensions in Kherson region as Russian occupiers continue to use FPV drones, causing casualties and damage.
- Russian military targeted hospitals in Kherson, resulting in injuries to a 25-year-old nurse and sparking concerns over humanitarian impacts.
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported drone attacks in various villages of the Kherson region, leading to casualties and fatalities among civilians.
Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones
Around 18:00, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.
As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.
A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.
The "ambulance" team took the victims to the hospital.
Earlier, the Russian military attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, wounding a nurse.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs that the Russian occupiers attacked one of the hospitals in the Dnipro district of the city with a drone.
Drone attack on Kherson region: what is known
In the village of Kozatskyi, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone — a 60-year-old man was killed.
Also in the Kherson region, in the village of Havrylivka, Beryslav district, the Russians attacked a car with a drone, in which two civilians were.
In the village of Havrylivka, Berislav district, two people were injured due to an attack by a Russian drone. Around 4:30 p.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car occupied by men aged 60 and 61.
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the OVA, informed that one of the victims suffered a mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as injuries to the face and hand. The other has an injury to his shoulder, arm and leg. Both men were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-