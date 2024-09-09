Russian soldiers attacked Kherson and its suburbs with drones ― there are wounded

On September 9, the Russian army once again struck Kherson and Antonivka with the help of FPV drones. Three people were injured.

Russian occupiers continue to attack Kherson with drones

Around 18:00, the Russian army fired a drone at a civilian car in Antonivka.

As a result of dropping explosives on a vehicle, two people were injured.

A 63-year-old man received an explosive injury and an abdominal wound.

A 62-year-old woman has an explosive injury, multiple shrapnel wounds to the chest, abdomen, upper and lower limbs.

The "ambulance" team took the victims to the hospital.

Earlier, the Russian military attacked a hospital in Kherson with a drone, wounding a nurse.

As noted, a 25-year-old nurse was injured as a result of dropping explosives from a UAV. She received a blast injury and a shrapnel wound to her leg. The victim received the necessary medical assistance on the spot.

Drone attack on Kherson region: what is known

In the village of Kozatskyi, the Russians dropped explosives from a drone — a 60-year-old man was killed.

Also in the Kherson region, in the village of Havrylivka, Beryslav district, the Russians attacked a car with a drone, in which two civilians were.

In the village of Havrylivka, Berislav district, two people were injured due to an attack by a Russian drone. Around 4:30 p.m., the occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on a car occupied by men aged 60 and 61.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the OVA, informed that one of the victims suffered a mine-explosive and craniocerebral injuries, as well as injuries to the face and hand. The other has an injury to his shoulder, arm and leg. Both men were taken to the hospital for medical treatment.