The Russian army shelled Kherson and the region
The Russian army shelled Kherson and the region

Kherson OVA
Kherson
On August 11, the Russian invaders continued to terrorize the Kherson region — they killed an elderly woman in Kherson and injured several peaceful residents of the region.

Points of attention

  • As a result of Russia's shelling of settlements in the Kherson region, several people were injured.
  • During the large-scale night attack on Ukraine, the Russian invaders used 4 ballistic missiles and 57 attack UAVs.
  • Air defense forces of Ukraine destroyed 53 Russian drones in various regions of the country.
  • KN-23 ballistic missiles pose a serious threat to the civilian population.

The Russians attacked Kherson and the region on August 11. What is known

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, reports on the details of the shelling.

He notes that on August 11, a 93-year-old woman died in Kherson due to enemy fire.

Unfortunately, we have tragic news again. A 93-year-old woman died as a result of shelling in Kherson. She received injuries incompatible with life. I express my sincere condolences to the relatives and friends of the murdered woman, — Prokudin said in the message.

In addition, it is indicated that the day before, Russian invaders with anti-aircraft missiles attacked the civilian population in the village of Kindiyka.

According to the latest data, two people who were on the street were injured — a 49-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman. Both have contusions, explosive and craniocerebral injuries.

The man received a shoulder wound, the woman received a shrapnel wound in the leg, both are in the hospital.

The local authorities also report that a local woman came under Russian fire in Antonivka.

A 72-year-old woman received a mine-explosive injury and was hospitalized.

The attack of the Russian Federation on Ukraine on August 11 — the latest details

At night, the Russian invaders launched another attack on Ukraine with 4 KN-23 ballistic missiles from the Voronezh region and 57 "Shahed" type UAVs from the Primorsko-Akhtarsk, Yeisk, Kursk regions of the Russian Federation.

In the Kyiv region, a father and a 4-year-old son were killed in a Russian strike.

The enemy also hit the city of Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, probably with rocket artillery.

Air defense forces of Ukraine managed to destroy 53 Russian drones in the Mykolaiv, Odesa, Cherkasy, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Kyiv, Zaporizhzhya, Sumy, Rivne and Cherkasy regions.

Regarding Russian strikes with North Korean missiles, I will say the following: KN-23 ballistic missiles, although they rarely reach the desired targets, pose a serious threat to the population. Take care of yourself and your loved ones.

Mykola Oleschuk

