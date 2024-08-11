The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed more than 8,000 soldiers, two helicopters and a plane of the Russian army in a week

From August 4 to 11, the Ukrainian military eliminated 8,010 soldiers of the Russian army. In addition to manpower, our defenders destroyed a large amount of military equipment.

What is known about the losses of the Russian army in the last week

According to the commander of the Ground Forces Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the total combat losses of the enemy over the last week approximately amounted to:

8,010 personnel were liquidated,

tanks — 36 units,

armored combat vehicles — 108 units,

artillery systems — 387 units,

RSZV — 5 units,

air defense equipment — 8 units,

aircraft — 1 unit,

helicopters — 2 units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 301,

cruise missiles — 11,

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 498 units,

special equipment — 66.

What are the losses of the Russian army per day

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces destroyed 1,220 Russian invaders during the day, and the following vehicles were destroyed:

tanks — 8,447 (+6) units;

armored combat vehicles — 16,363 (+13) units;

artillery systems — 16,663 (+58) units;

RSZV — 1143 units;

air defense equipment — 918 units;

aircraft — 366 units;

helicopters — 328 (+1) units;

UAVs of the operational-tactical level — 13,399 (+27) units;

cruise missiles - 2425 units;

ships/boats — 28 units;

submarines - 1 unit;

automotive equipment and tank trucks — 22,524 (+71) units;

special equipment — 2800 (+11) units.

As the General Staff notes, 114 combat clashes were recorded during the past 24 hours.

In the Lyman direction, our troops repelled 17 attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Nevske, Makiivka, Terny, as well as in the Serebrian Forest.

In the Siverskyi direction, the Defense Forces of Ukraine stopped seven assault operations near Beilohorivka, Spirny, and Vyimka.