On August 10, pro-government Russian telegram channels and military sources reported that Ukrainian forces managed to destroy a Russian Ka-52 combat helicopter.
Points of attention
- The destruction of the Russian Ka-52 occurred during the offensive of Ukrainian forces on the territory of the Russian Federation.
- Informational silence on the part of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine preserves uncertainty regarding the real situation in the region.
- The breakthrough of the Armed Forces of Ukraine into the Belgorod region demonstrates the successful actions of Ukrainian forces on enemy territory.
Russia lost another helicopter amid the breakthrough of the Armed Forces
Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintains "informational silence" and does not comment on the events in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, the real situation there remains unknown.
Also, the Ukrainian forces did not confirm the destruction of the enemy Ka-52.
Currently, only the Russian side reports on this.
According to preliminary data, this destruction of a Russian helicopter occurred over the Kursk region.
The Armed Forces have already entered the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation
Against this background, one cannot fail to mention the new breakthrough made by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of August 10.
As it turned out, at least one Ukrainian battalion, under the cover of artillery, took control of the village of Poroz in the Belgorod region.
A video with an appeal from Ukrainian soldiers has already been published online.
It is worth noting that neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian authorities have yet commented on the events in the Belgorod region at the official level.
