Russia lost another helicopter amid the breakthrough of the Armed Forces

Since the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine maintains "informational silence" and does not comment on the events in the Kursk and Belgorod regions, the real situation there remains unknown.

Also, the Ukrainian forces did not confirm the destruction of the enemy Ka-52.

Photo: screenshot

Currently, only the Russian side reports on this.

According to preliminary data, this destruction of a Russian helicopter occurred over the Kursk region.

The morning is not good at all. I learned about it online from their colleagues who were flying nearby. I did not want to please the Ukrainians. If everything has already been leaked in the info field, then yes — we lost the Ka-52. The previous version is MANPADS from the DRG, says one of the Russian military commanders, Kirill Fyodorov. Share

Photo: screenshot

The Armed Forces have already entered the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation

Against this background, one cannot fail to mention the new breakthrough made by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the morning of August 10.

As it turned out, at least one Ukrainian battalion, under the cover of artillery, took control of the village of Poroz in the Belgorod region.

A video with an appeal from Ukrainian soldiers has already been published online.

I wish you health! Battalion 252 is located in the village of Poroz, Belgorod region. Glory to Ukraine! Glory to the 252nd battalion! Glory to the heroes! — said one of the soldiers under the video. Share

It is worth noting that neither the Russian nor the Ukrainian authorities have yet commented on the events in the Belgorod region at the official level.