The Russian army will need at least a year to return the territories in Kurshchyna
Ukraine
War
Читати українською
Source:  The Washington Post

The successful and lightning-fast breakthrough and offensive of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region demonstrated the weakness of the Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin's regime and his occupation army of the Russian Federation.

Points of attention

  • The Ukrainian military demonstrated a successful offensive in the Kursk region, pushing Russia into a long counteroffensive and potentially influencing peace negotiations.
  • The Russian army is estimated to require at least a year to reclaim the lost territories in Kurshchyna due to the resistance faced from the Ukrainian armed forces.
  • The involvement of five armed forces brigades and a total of up to 10,000 soldiers and 600 pieces of equipment in the Kursk region further complicates the scenario for the Russian forces.
  • The Ukrainian military's artillery blockade plays a crucial role in reducing risks for isolation of units on the front lines and contributes to the success of defense and offensive operations in Kurshchyna.
  • With continuous advances and control over significant border settlements, the Ukrainian military's dug-in fortified positions in Kurshchyna provide an advantage in potential negotiations to end the ongoing conflict.

How difficult it will be for Russia to return the lost territories of the Kursk region

It is noted that since the rebellion of the late leader of the "Wagner" PMK Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Kremlin has faced the biggest challenge in the form of a lightning offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kursk region.

The successes of the Ukrainian military raised the morale of defenders on the front lines in Ukraine and dealt a powerful blow to the reputation of the military and political leadership of the aggressor country.

It is noted that by analogy with the pace of the offensive in the east and south of Ukraine, the Russian invaders will need at least a year to liberate the territories taken under the control of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region.

The Russian army will not simply return the lost territories of the Kursk region
Military Armed Forces

According to the journalists of the publication, the Ukrainian military currently controls about 20 border settlements in Kurshchyna and is currently advancing towards the Kursk NPP.

According to the journalists, the task of the Ukrainian military will be to dig in on fortified positions, which in the long run will give Ukraine a certain advantage during the likely negotiations to end the criminal war unleashed by the Kremlin.

Ukrainian forces have clearly advanced quite far in the Kursk region, but how much territory they control or actually intend to control remains unknown, says Michael Kofman, a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

What is known about the successes of the Ukrainian military in Kurshchyna

In the Forbes article , it is noted that the number of armed forces brigades redeployed to the Kursk region has probably increased to 5.

It is noted that four army mechanized brigades and one brigade from the independent assault aviation forces are participating in the Kurshchyna offensive.

According to journalists' estimates, the total number of personnel of the Armed Forces in Kurshchyna can be up to 10,000 soldiers and 600 units of military equipment.

In four days, five brigades partially or fully occupied about 400 square miles of the Kursk region and captured dozens of Russian servicemen. It is possible that the brigades are not going to stay in Russia, but at the moment there are no signs that they are slowing down their attacks, the article emphasizes.

It is noted that at the beginning of the offensive of the Armed Forces, the participation of three brigades in it was confirmed: the 22nd and 88th mechanized brigades, as well as the 80th DShB.

However, on Thursday, August 9, the 116th OMB released a video of its own armored personnel carriers and tanks moving in the direction of Kursk.

The next day, the 61st OMB released a video from the captured Russian city of Suja.

Also, the 49th Artillery Brigade is about 30 miles from the site of the Battle of Kursk.

The 27th artillery brigade is also located in this area - the only unit of the Ukrainian army with HIMARS.

So, on Friday, a video was released showing HIMARS attacking a column of Russian troops moving towards Kursk. Pictures taken after the attack show seven destroyed trucks and many dead soldiers.

This shelling helps explain how the Ukrainians managed to advance so far and so quickly. It seems that the artillery does not allow fresh Russian troops to reach the battlefield.

At the same time, the article emphasizes that the artillery blockade reduces one of the main dangers for the Ukrainian operation - the risk of Russia isolating Ukrainian units.

But the Russians will not be able to isolate the Ukrainians unless they can break through the Ukrainian artillery to attack the supply lines of the main Ukrainian forces. And every day of delay consolidates the successes of the Ukrainians, as more and more units arrive in the Kursk region, - the material notes.

Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Category
Ukraine
Publication date

