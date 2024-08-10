According to analysts from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), the Ukrainian military destroyed a column of equipment of the criminal army of the Russian Federation near the village of Oktyabrske in the Kursk region.

What is known about the circumstances of the destruction by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation of a column of the Russian army in the Kursk region

According to analysts with reference to Ukrainian and Russian sources, near the village of Oktyabrske in the Kursk region, along the route 38K-017, the Ukrainian military destroyed 14 covered trucks "Ural" and KAMAZ, which were transporting reserves to strengthen the occupation army of the Russian Federation in the Kursk region.

ISW emphasizes that the Russian soldiers who were in the trucks probably died.

Russian sources suggested that the convoy could be transporting personnel of the 44th Army Corps of the Northern Group of Russian troops (Leningrad Military District) or the "Pyatnashka" brigade, analysts say. Share

Destroyed equipment of the Russian army

At the same time, they draw attention to the fact that the Russian "militants" are actively making assumptions about what exactly the Armed Forces of Ukraine could have used to hit this column.

How analysts assess the situation in Kurshchyna

It is noted that RosZMI and the "military" declare the further advance of the Armed Forces to the east of the Kursk region, but analysts do not confirm the advance of the Ukrainian military so far to the north or west of the region.

At the same time, analysts emphasize that the command of the Russian occupiers probably relies on repelling the offensive of the Ukrainian military on the units deployed near the border, which mainly consist of conscripts, as well as other irregular groups.

Analysts also suggest that the occupation army of the Russian Federation has probably started transferring more combat-capable units from the east or south of Ukraine, but their arrival and deployment will take time.