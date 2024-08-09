The illegitimate president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, may very well issue an order regarding the redeployment of Russian forces against the background of the situation in Kurshchyna. Such a forecast was announced by the deputy commander of the Intelligence Center of the Ministry of Defense of Estonia, lieutenant colonel Janek Kesselmann.

The breakthrough of the Armed Forces can change the picture of hostilities at the front

According to the Estonian intelligence officer, it is quite likely that the armed forces of the Russian Federation were not ready for Ukrainian active actions in this region.

The attack of Ukrainian forces was an extremely unexpected and unpleasant surprise for them.

Yanek Kesselmann draws attention to the fact that, according to open data, the Armed Forces of Ukraine were able to advance approximately 15 kilometers from the border deep into the Kursk region.

The lieutenant colonel also assumed that the second line of defense of the Russian Federation in the region was partially breached.

The offensive of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region will likely lead to the redeployment of units of the Russian Federation from other directions to ensure the defense of Russian units and counterattacks against Ukrainian forces in the region, Kesselman said.

What is known about the breakthrough of the Armed Forces of the Kursk region.

On August 6, the Armed Forces of Ukraine entered the territory of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation and entered into battle with the Russian invaders.

In the evening of the same day, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed the fact of the Ukrainian breakthrough and lied that the Russian soldiers were able to stop the advance of the Armed Forces.

What is important to understand is that, in fact, during the first two days, Ukrainian forces were able to capture about 11 settlements, destroy a Russian helicopter, 2 tanks, and capture dozens of Russian occupiers.

The Russian gas station "Suja", as well as the settlement of the same name, also came under the control of the ZSU.

The advancement of the Armed Forces in the Russian region continues.