The Russian Air Force bombed an educational institution in Kharkiv — there were casualties
Ukraine
The Russian Air Force bombed an educational institution in Kharkiv — there were casualties

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
KAB
Around 4:00 p.m. on August 8, Russia struck Kharkiv with a KAB. It is known about the damage to the building of one of the higher educational institutions.

Points of attention

  • The Russian Air Force bombed an educational institution in Kharkiv, causing casualties and extensive damage to the building.
  • Rescue operations are underway in Kharkiv following the aerial bombing incident, with reports of people trapped under rubble.
  • The use of aerial bombs and missile strikes by the Russian army in civilian areas like educational institutions raises concerns about civilian safety and infrastructure damage.
  • Authorities in Kharkiv are assessing the aftermath of the attack, including injuries, destruction, and the need for emergency medical assistance.
  • Mayor of Kharkiv and local officials are providing updates on the situation, with concerns about potential further attacks and the impact on the city's residents.

The Russian army bombed an educational institution in Kharkiv

The enemy hit a civilian infrastructure facility in Kharkiv. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov at 3:49 p.m.

Later, he specified that the Russians beat KAB in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

The building of one of the universities was damaged. Previously: one injured. Emergency services are continuing their investigation.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv OVA

What is known about the consequences of the shelling of Kharkiv by the Russian Federation

As the Mayor of Kharkiv Ihor Terekhov reported, the polyclinic building was damaged as a result of a missile strike in the center of Kharkiv.

Currently, information about the injured and the destruction is being clarified.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, at this moment two people with an acute reaction to stress asked for help. People may be under the rubble.

According to the head of the Kharkiv garrison Serhiy Melnyk ("General Marcel"), the Russian army probably used the Iskander missile complex.

It will be recalled that on the afternoon of August 6, the mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov announced the shelling of the central district of Kharkiv by Russian troops. The attack caused a fire.

