For the first time, the Russian Air Force dropped a FAB-1500 in the Kupyan district of Kharkiv region

On the morning of July 25, the Russian army used the FAB-1500 for the first time to attack the Kupyan region: a person was injured as a result of the attack.

The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov noted that the strike took place in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. As a result of the air strike, a 52-year-old man was injured.

This is an extremely powerful bomb that can cause serious destruction. The FAB-1500 bombs are significantly larger than the FAB-250 or FAB-500 and have a larger radius of attack. Oleg Sinegubov Head of Kharkiv OVA

He noted that the launch range of such a bomb is 50-60 km, like other guided bombs, this one is launched by the Su-34 aircraft.

We do not rule out that the enemy will attack Kharkiv with such bombs.

The head of the Kharkiv region also announced the evacuation of the region.

So far, 41 families with children have been taken to safe places from Borivska settlement TG, 43 from Vovchanska city TG, and 20 families with children from Kindrashiv community. A total of 104 children with their parents. We plan to complete the evacuation from these settlements within 60 days. According to our data, there may be 186 more children in these territories.

A man died as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region

On July 25, around 5:15 a.m., the Russian army fired artillery at the village of The foothills of the Kupyan district. As a result of the shelling, a 48-year-old man died, the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region reported.

The prosecutor's office also reported the details of the morning shelling of Kupyansk-Vuzlovoy and the village of Prykolotne.

It is noted that the enemy attacked the FAB-1500 from the UMPK on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. On Prikolotny, the enemy used UMBD D-30 SN (unified interspecies planing ammunition, caliber 30 cm).