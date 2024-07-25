For the first time, the Russian Air Force dropped a FAB-1500 in the Kupyan district of Kharkiv region

On the morning of July 25, the Russian army used the FAB-1500 for the first time to attack the Kupyan region: a person was injured as a result of the attack.
Points of attention
- Russian Air Force deployed FAB-1500 bomb for the first time in the Kharkiv region, causing injuries and severe damages to civilian infrastructure.
- The use of powerful FAB-1500 bombs raises serious concerns about the safety and security of the region, leading to evacuations of families with children from at-risk areas.
- The head of Kharkiv OVA highlighted the destructive capabilities of the FAB-1500 bomb, with a larger radius of attack compared to other bombs.
- The escalating conflict threatens the lives of civilians in the region, with reports of casualties and widespread damage to residential and commercial buildings.
- Authorities are taking urgent measures to protect the residents by evacuating families from vulnerable areas and planning further evacuations to ensure safety.
Russia is bombing Kupyansk region with powerful FAB-1500
The head of the Kharkiv OVA Oleg Synegubov noted that the strike took place in the village of Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. As a result of the air strike, a 52-year-old man was injured.
He noted that the launch range of such a bomb is 50-60 km, like other guided bombs, this one is launched by the Su-34 aircraft.
The head of the Kharkiv region also announced the evacuation of the region.
So far, 41 families with children have been taken to safe places from Borivska settlement TG, 43 from Vovchanska city TG, and 20 families with children from Kindrashiv community. A total of 104 children with their parents. We plan to complete the evacuation from these settlements within 60 days. According to our data, there may be 186 more children in these territories.
A man died as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region
On July 25, around 5:15 a.m., the Russian army fired artillery at the village of The foothills of the Kupyan district. As a result of the shelling, a 48-year-old man died, the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region reported.
It is noted that the enemy attacked the FAB-1500 from the UMPK on Kupyansk-Vuzlovy. On Prikolotny, the enemy used UMBD D-30 SN (unified interspecies planing ammunition, caliber 30 cm).
As a result of the shelling of the Russian Federation, only civilian infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings, commercial premises, shops, cars, added the prosecutor's office.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-