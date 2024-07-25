The Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region — there are victims
Ukraine
The Russian army attacked the Kharkiv region — there are victims

Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office
Kharkiv region
On July 25, occupation forces of the Russian Federation shelled the village of Podoli, Kupyan district.

  • Due to Russian missile attacks on Kharkiv Oblast, civilian infrastructure was damaged.
  • As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in the Kupyan district and Lozova, a man and a woman were killed, and two more people were hospitalized in a moderately serious condition.
  • Russia used various types of weapons to attack Kharkiv Oblast, which led to the destruction of residential buildings and commercial premises.

A man died as a result of shelling by the Russian Federation in the Kharkiv region

On July 25, around 5:15 a.m., the Russian army fired artillery at the village of The foothills of the Kupyan district. A 48-year-old man died as a result of the shelling, the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region reported.

The prosecutor's office also reported the details of the morning shelling of Kupyansk-Vuzlovoy and the village of Prykolotne.

It is noted that the enemy attacked the FAB-1500 from the UMPK on Kupiansk-Vuzlovy. On Prikolotny, the enemy used the UMBD D-30 SN (unified interspecies planing ammunition, caliber 30 cm).

As a result of the shelling of the Russian Federation, only civilian infrastructure was damaged: residential buildings, commercial premises, shops, cars, added the prosecutor's office.

As a result of the Russian missile attack on Lozova, there are dead and wounded

On July 24, the Russian occupation army attacked Kharkiv and Lozova of the Kharkiv region, as a result of which civilians were killed and wounded.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, during the day, the enemy attacked an infrastructure object in the city of Lozova, Kharkiv region.

As a result of the rocket attack, four people were injured, two more people are currently being sought.

Unfortunately, one human body was removed from the rubble. The data is set.

Later it became known about two people killed as a result of Russian strikes on Lozova.

4 people were injured: two women aged 63 and 46, as well as two men aged 57 and 53. A man and a woman are hospitalized in a moderate condition. Others - without hospitalization, the condition is mild.

