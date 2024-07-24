The Russian Federation bombarded Izmail with drones. Damaged port and high-rise building
Oleg Kiper / Odesa OVA
On July 24, Russian troops attacked Izmail, Odesa region, with drones. The port was damaged, the house was hit and there are injured.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Izmail

Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that the occupiers launched a massive attack on UAVs with kamikaze drones "Shaheed", as a result of which the port infrastructure located in Izmail was damaged.

As a result of the night attack, a five-story residential building in the city of Izmail was hit. There were no fatalities, unfortunately there were injuries — three people were hospitalized, the RDA said in a statement.

According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, two of the three victims were hospitalized in a moderate condition, another victim received medical assistance on the spot.

As a result of the shelling, several buildings of the port infrastructure were destroyed. Three trucks were damaged.

A fire also broke out on the spot, which was quickly extinguished by the State Emergency Service, Kiper added.

What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Ukraine on July 24

Around 00:00 in Ukraine, an air alert was announced in a number of regions. The military was warned about the threat of kamikaze drone attacks. In particular, the Air Defense Forces worked in the Kyiv region.

Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, the occupiers shelled the city. Already in the morning, on July 24, it became known that a person died in Kharkiv due to shelling.

