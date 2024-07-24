The Russian Federation bombarded Izmail with drones. Damaged port and high-rise building

On July 24, Russian troops attacked Izmail, Odesa region, with drones. The port was damaged, the house was hit and there are injured.
Points of attention
- Russian forces attacked Izmail with drones, causing damage to the port and building.
- Three people were hospitalized as a result of the shelling, two of them in medium-severe condition.
- Employees of the State Emergency Service promptly extinguished the fire that broke out in Izmail as a result of shelling.
What is known about Russia's shelling of Izmail
Oleg Kiper, the head of Odesa OVA, reported that the occupiers launched a massive attack on UAVs with kamikaze drones "Shaheed", as a result of which the port infrastructure located in Izmail was damaged.
According to Oleg Kiper, the head of OVA, two of the three victims were hospitalized in a moderate condition, another victim received medical assistance on the spot.
As a result of the shelling, several buildings of the port infrastructure were destroyed. Three trucks were damaged.
What is known about the shelling of the Russian Federation in Ukraine on July 24
Around 00:00 in Ukraine, an air alert was announced in a number of regions. The military was warned about the threat of kamikaze drone attacks. In particular, the Air Defense Forces worked in the Kyiv region.
Explosions also rang out in Kharkiv, the occupiers shelled the city. Already in the morning, on July 24, it became known that a person died in Kharkiv due to shelling.
