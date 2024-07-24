The Russian army attacked Kharkiv and the region with missiles. A person died

On July 24, Russian troops shelled Kharkiv and the region with missiles. At least one dead person is known.

What is known about Russia's shelling of Kharkiv

According to the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov and the head of OVA Oleg Synegubov, two explosions were heard in Kharkiv.

At 05:15, the Russians struck the industrial zone of the Nemyshlyan district, damaging a non-residential building and at least 5 cars. No casualties.

At 05:25 a private residential building was hit, a fire broke out. Previously, the Russian Federation attacked with S-300 missiles.

Around 05:00, the Russians hit the Malodanyliva community of Kharkiv Oblast with a Shahed drone. The police specified that the village of Lisne was under attack. A fire broke out in the stable, two civilian men were injured, medics provided assistance on the spot.

The police are investigating the proceedings for violations of the laws and customs of war (Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The Ministry of Internal Affairs added that an industrial building was destroyed in Kharkiv, and cars were damaged.

Investigative and operational teams, explosives control specialists, rescuers and medics are working at the scene of the events.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region

Russian troops constantly attack residential buildings, teams of rescuers, doctors, and law enforcement officers with the help of drones. Kharkiv region is no exception.

For example, in April, a drone attacked a car in the Kharkiv region, a man was injured.