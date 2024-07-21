Russian troops attacked a store in Kharkiv region with a drone. There are wounded

Russian occupiers used a drone to attack a store in the village of Ivashki, Kharkiv region. People were hurt.

Around 3:40 p.m., in the village of Ivashki, Bogodukhiv district, two men — 48 and 33 years old, and two women — 62 and 44 years old — were injured when an FPV drone hit a store, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv OVA, said. Share

In addition, in the Chuguyiv district, as a result of the S-300 shelling, a private household was destroyed. A 69-year-old man was injured, and a 54-year-old man had an acute stress reaction.

And in the village of Kozacha Lopan, a 64-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were injured as a result of shelling.

A private house in Kupyansk was also damaged as a result of enemy artillery fire.

Shelling of the Kharkiv region

Russian troops constantly attack residential buildings, teams of rescuers, doctors, and law enforcement officers with the help of drones. Kharkiv region is no exception.

For example, in April, a drone attacked a car in the Kharkiv region, a man was injured.