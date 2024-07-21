Russian troops attacked a store in Kharkiv region with a drone. There are wounded

Russian occupiers used a drone to attack a store in the village of Ivashki, Kharkiv region. People were hurt.
In addition, in the Chuguyiv district, as a result of the S-300 shelling, a private household was destroyed. A 69-year-old man was injured, and a 54-year-old man had an acute stress reaction.
And in the village of Kozacha Lopan, a 64-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman were injured as a result of shelling.
A private house in Kupyansk was also damaged as a result of enemy artillery fire.
Shelling of the Kharkiv region
Russian troops constantly attack residential buildings, teams of rescuers, doctors, and law enforcement officers with the help of drones. Kharkiv region is no exception.
For example, in April, a drone attacked a car in the Kharkiv region, a man was injured.
At the same time, drones also help the Defense Forces of Ukraine to hit targets of the Russian Federation on the front line in the Kharkiv region. For example, in November 2023, border guards from a drone destroyed a Russian checkpoint in the Kharkiv region, which was set up on one of the roads.
