The Russian army shelled Dnipropetrovsk region — there are victims
Ukraine
Serhii Lysak / Dnipropetrovsk OVA
Dnipropetrovsk region
On July 20, Russian troops shelled Nikopol and Pokrovsk communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery.

A man died in Nikopol as a result of Russian shelling

The Russian army attacked Nikopol and the Pokrovsk community of the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery. As a result of the shelling, a man died and a woman was injured. The head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Serhiy Lysak reported.

A 44-year-old man died as a result of artillery shelling in Nikopol. A 60-year-old woman was injured in the Pokrovsk community due to an enemy attack. She was given medical assistance.

Sergey Lysak

Sergey Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA

As a result of the shelling of the Russian Federation, residential buildings, farm buildings, greenhouses, cars, gas pipelines, and power lines were also damaged.

The Russian army struck the Kharkiv region — there were casualties

On July 20, the Russian army shelled the village of Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region. The attack resulted in infrastructure damage and civilian casualties.

Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, reported on the attack of the occupation army.

July 20, 03:15, Izyum district, Barvinkivska TG, village. Barvinkove As a result of the "Iskander" shelling on the infrastructure object, more than 50 residential buildings, administrative buildings, farm buildings, and cars were damaged.

Oleg Sinegubov

Oleg Sinegubov

Head of Kharkiv OVA

According to Oleg Sinegubov, 2 men were killed and 3 people were injured as a result of the attack.

The information was confirmed by the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko.

During the day, the Russian military used various types of weapons in the settlements of Dergachiv, Kupyan, Izyum, and Chuguy districts of Kharkiv region. Civilians have been killed and wounded as a result of Russian shelling. Residential buildings and administrative buildings were significantly damaged, civil infrastructure objects were destroyed.

Volodymyr Tymoshko also clarified that the Russian military launched three missile strikes on the city.

