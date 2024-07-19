Russia strikes Bilozerka village in Kherson region, two killed

On July 18 and 19, the occupation army of the Russian Federation shelled the village of Bilozerka in the Kherson region, firing about forty shells.
Points of attention
- As a result of shelling by Russian troops, two people were killed and dozens of civilian buildings were damaged.
- The Kherson regional prosecutor's office confirmed the information about the wounded and dead as a result of massive shelling by the Russian military.
- As a result of Russian shelling in Chuguyev, residential buildings, trade facilities and other civilian infrastructure were damaged. Rescuers and medics are working to eliminate the consequences of shelling.
Two people died as a result of Russian shelling in the Kherson region
The Kherson RMA press service reported about it.
As noted, two dead are currently known. A woman's body was recovered from the rubble. There are also wounded, including medical workers. Information about the victims is being clarified.
According to the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, 11 people were injured as a result of the mass shelling of Bilozerka.
The Russian army twice shelled a residential building in Chuhuiv
On July 19, the occupation army of the Russian Federation struck the centre of Chuhuiv, Kharkiv region. As a result of the shelling, nine people were injured, including a 14-year-old boy.
According to Oleg Syniegubov, the head of the Kharkiv OVA, the Russian army hit the central part of the city of Chuhuiv twice.
The first hit was near the house. Nine cars were burned there, the window glazing of 9-story and 5-story buildings, the roof and window glazing of a 2-story residential building, and two shops were damaged.
The second hit damaged administrative buildings, the glazing of an unfinished five-story building, and a private house.
Rescuers, doctors, law enforcement agencies — all emergency services are working to eliminate the consequences of Russian terror.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-