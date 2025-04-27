Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine — 6 dead and many injured
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine — 6 dead and many injured

Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians
Читати українською

Russian invaders killed four people in Donetsk region and one in Kherson region. In addition, one person was killed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Points of attention

Main theses:

  • During the day, 17 people in the Donetsk region were injured.
  • Two apartment buildings were damaged in Pavlohrad. A fire broke out in one of the buildings.

Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians

According to the Donetsk OVA, over the past 24 hours, Russian soldiers have taken the lives of four residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Kostyantynivka, 1 each in Novoekonomichesky and Zory.

In addition, it was indicated that another 17 people in the region were injured during the day, including 7 in Kostyantynivka.

Another 4 wounded in Novoekonomichesky and Nykanorivka, one each in Zora and Siversk.

According to the latest data, one person was killed and 5 others were injured in the Kherson region.

A man was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured in a Russian drone attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

At night, the enemy once again sent drones to the region. 13 of them were destroyed by the sky defenders. But, unfortunately, there are consequences. A man died in one of the attacks in Pavlohrad. A 14-year-old girl was also injured. She is under the care of doctors

Serhiy Lysak

Serhiy Lysak

Head of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

More on the topic

Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Trump's "peace plan" for Ukraine provoked a split in NATO
What's wrong with Trump's "peace plan"?
Category
World
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russia has increased production of ballistic missiles — helping North Korea
a missile
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Sikorsky was not afraid to go against Duda for the sake of Ukraine
Sikorsky did not support Duda's position

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?