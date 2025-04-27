Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine — 6 dead and many injured

Russian invaders killed four people in Donetsk region and one in Kherson region. In addition, one person was killed in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.

Russia continues to kill peaceful Ukrainians

According to the Donetsk OVA, over the past 24 hours, Russian soldiers have taken the lives of four residents of the Donetsk region: 2 in Kostyantynivka, 1 each in Novoekonomichesky and Zory.

In addition, it was indicated that another 17 people in the region were injured during the day, including 7 in Kostyantynivka.

Another 4 wounded in Novoekonomichesky and Nykanorivka, one each in Zora and Siversk.

According to the latest data, one person was killed and 5 others were injured in the Kherson region.

A man was killed and a 14-year-old girl was injured in a Russian drone attack in Pavlohrad, Dnipropetrovsk region.