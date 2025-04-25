Sikorsky was not afraid to go against Duda for the sake of Ukraine
Sikorsky was not afraid to go against Duda for the sake of Ukraine

Source:  online.ua

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the recent scandalous statement by President Andrzej Duda, in which he spoke about the concessions that Ukraine must make in order to end the war.

  • The comparison made by Sikorski to Chamberlain underscores the weight of diplomatic decisions and the potential consequences of appeasement.
  • The role of external pressure and the need for a nuanced approach to conflict resolution are key themes in the discourse between Sikorski and Duda regarding Ukraine.

What is important to understand is that during an interview with Euronews, Andrzej Duda unexpectedly stated to everyone that Ukraine "will have to make concessions in a certain sense, because this is likely to happen."

Reacting to these words, the Polish Foreign Minister advised the president "not to be Chamberlain."

I advise President Duda not to act like Chamberlain in this war.

Radoslav Sikorsky

Radoslav Sikorsky

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

It is also worth noting that in the same interview, Andrzej Duda predicted that only "American pressure can truly end this war and help establish peace."

It has to be a compromise. I mean, de facto, this peace, in my personal opinion, has to come down to the fact that neither side can say that they won this war, because each side will have to make concessions in some sense.

Andrzej Duda

Andrzej Duda

President of Poland

