Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the recent scandalous statement by President Andrzej Duda, in which he spoke about the concessions that Ukraine must make in order to end the war.

Sikorsky did not support Duda's position

What is important to understand is that during an interview with Euronews, Andrzej Duda unexpectedly stated to everyone that Ukraine "will have to make concessions in a certain sense, because this is likely to happen."

Reacting to these words, the Polish Foreign Minister advised the president "not to be Chamberlain."

I advise President Duda not to act like Chamberlain in this war. Radoslav Sikorsky Minister of Foreign Affairs of Poland

It is also worth noting that in the same interview, Andrzej Duda predicted that only "American pressure can truly end this war and help establish peace."