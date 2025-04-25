Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski commented on the recent scandalous statement by President Andrzej Duda, in which he spoke about the concessions that Ukraine must make in order to end the war.
Points of attention
- The comparison made by Sikorski to Chamberlain underscores the weight of diplomatic decisions and the potential consequences of appeasement.
- The role of external pressure and the need for a nuanced approach to conflict resolution are key themes in the discourse between Sikorski and Duda regarding Ukraine.
Sikorsky did not support Duda's position
What is important to understand is that during an interview with Euronews, Andrzej Duda unexpectedly stated to everyone that Ukraine "will have to make concessions in a certain sense, because this is likely to happen."
Reacting to these words, the Polish Foreign Minister advised the president "not to be Chamberlain."
It is also worth noting that in the same interview, Andrzej Duda predicted that only "American pressure can truly end this war and help establish peace."
