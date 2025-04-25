What the US is offering Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire — media reports
Category
Politics
Publication date

What the US is offering Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire — media reports

What the Trump team offers Ukraine and Russia
Читати українською
Source:  Reuters

Reuters has obtained a document that contains US proposals for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The journalists learned that they were presented to European allies by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, at talks in Paris on April 17.

Points of attention

  • The US offer includes security guarantees for Ukraine from a group of European and non-European states, along with the possibility for Ukraine to aspire to EU membership.
  • Reuters obtained the document containing the US proposals, indicating a significant development in the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

What the Trump team offers Ukraine and Russia

Reuters claims to be publishing the document in its entirety, without any changes. It consists of four sections in total.

What is important to understand is that these conditions de facto reflect the final US offer to each side of the war.

Cease-fire:

  • permanent ceasefire;

  • both parties immediately enter into technical negotiations regarding implementation.

Ukraine's security guarantee:

  • Ukraine receives a reliable security guarantee;

  • the guarantor states will be a special group of European states and willing non-European states;

  • Ukraine will not seek to join NATO;

  • Ukraine may aspire to EU membership.

Territories:

  • The US de jure recognizes Russian control over Crimea;

  • The US de facto recognizes Russian control over the Luhansk region;

  • The US de facto recognizes the Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions;

  • Ukraine regains territory in Kharkiv region;

  • Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant through US control and management of the plant, with electricity shared between both parties, as well as the Kakhovka Dam;

  • Ukraine enjoys unimpeded passage through the Dnieper River and control over the Kinburn Spit.

Economy:

  • The US and Ukraine will implement an economic cooperation/minerals agreement;

  • Ukraine will be fully restored and receive financial compensation;

  • sanctions against the Russian Federation, imposed for the attack on Ukraine since 2014, will be lifted;

  • US-Russian economic cooperation in the energy and other industrial sectors.

More on the topic

Category
Events
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Watch: A Russian army general was blown up near Moscow
Another war criminal eliminated in Russia
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Boris Johnson shamed Trump and stood up for Ukraine
Johnson criticized Trump's approach
Category
Politics
Publication date
Додати до обраного
"Crimea will remain with Russia." Trump made a new cynical statement
Trump once again sided with Russia

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?