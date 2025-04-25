What the US is offering Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire — media reports

Reuters has obtained a document that contains US proposals for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The journalists learned that they were presented to European allies by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, at talks in Paris on April 17.
Points of attention
- The US offer includes security guarantees for Ukraine from a group of European and non-European states, along with the possibility for Ukraine to aspire to EU membership.
- Reuters obtained the document containing the US proposals, indicating a significant development in the peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.
What the Trump team offers Ukraine and Russia
Reuters claims to be publishing the document in its entirety, without any changes. It consists of four sections in total.
What is important to understand is that these conditions de facto reflect the final US offer to each side of the war.
Cease-fire:
permanent ceasefire;
both parties immediately enter into technical negotiations regarding implementation.
Ukraine's security guarantee:
Ukraine receives a reliable security guarantee;
the guarantor states will be a special group of European states and willing non-European states;
Ukraine will not seek to join NATO;
Ukraine may aspire to EU membership.
Territories:
The US de jure recognizes Russian control over Crimea;
The US de facto recognizes Russian control over the Luhansk region;
The US de facto recognizes the Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions;
Ukraine regains territory in Kharkiv region;
Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant through US control and management of the plant, with electricity shared between both parties, as well as the Kakhovka Dam;
Ukraine enjoys unimpeded passage through the Dnieper River and control over the Kinburn Spit.
Economy:
The US and Ukraine will implement an economic cooperation/minerals agreement;
Ukraine will be fully restored and receive financial compensation;
sanctions against the Russian Federation, imposed for the attack on Ukraine since 2014, will be lifted;
US-Russian economic cooperation in the energy and other industrial sectors.
