What the US is offering Ukraine and Russia for a ceasefire — media reports

Reuters has obtained a document that contains US proposals for a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. The journalists learned that they were presented to European allies by Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, at talks in Paris on April 17.

What the Trump team offers Ukraine and Russia

Reuters claims to be publishing the document in its entirety, without any changes. It consists of four sections in total.

What is important to understand is that these conditions de facto reflect the final US offer to each side of the war.

Cease-fire:

permanent ceasefire;

both parties immediately enter into technical negotiations regarding implementation.

Ukraine's security guarantee:

Ukraine receives a reliable security guarantee;

the guarantor states will be a special group of European states and willing non-European states;

Ukraine will not seek to join NATO;

Ukraine may aspire to EU membership.

Territories:

The US de jure recognizes Russian control over Crimea;

The US de facto recognizes Russian control over the Luhansk region;

The US de facto recognizes the Russian-controlled parts of Zaporizhia, Donetsk, and Kherson regions;

Ukraine regains territory in Kharkiv region;

Ukraine regains control of the Zaporizhia Nuclear Power Plant through US control and management of the plant, with electricity shared between both parties, as well as the Kakhovka Dam;

Ukraine enjoys unimpeded passage through the Dnieper River and control over the Kinburn Spit.

Economy: