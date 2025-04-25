Boris Johnson shamed Trump and stood up for Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not hiding his indignation after details of US President Donald Trump's "peace deal" to end Russia's war against Ukraine were made public.
Points of attention
- The article discusses the need for proper funding to ensure the effectiveness of security guarantees for Ukraine, in light of the ongoing threat of Russian invasion.
- Insights from Boris Johnson shed light on the challenges facing Ukraine and call for concrete actions to protect its sovereignty and national security.
Johnson criticized Trump's approach
The former British leader draws attention to the fact that Putin is indiscriminately killing peaceful Ukrainians, and in return he is offered:
to hold the sovereign territory of Ukraine, which he seized by force;
to control the fate of Ukraine by prohibiting it from joining NATO;
to lift sanctions;
to have economic cooperation with the USA;
the ability to rebuild its armed forces for the next attack in a few years.
The politician urged the world not to ignore the fact that nothing in Trump's proposed "peace plan" can actually stop Russia's next invasion of Ukraine.
In his opinion, Kyiv's partners must have a long-term, reliable and, above all, properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine.
This guarantee must be provided by Britain, the US, and other Western allies.