Boris Johnson shamed Trump and stood up for Ukraine

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is not hiding his indignation after details of US President Donald Trump's "peace deal" to end Russia's war against Ukraine were made public.

Johnson criticized Trump's approach

The former British leader draws attention to the fact that Putin is indiscriminately killing peaceful Ukrainians, and in return he is offered:

to hold the sovereign territory of Ukraine, which he seized by force;

to control the fate of Ukraine by prohibiting it from joining NATO;

to lift sanctions;

to have economic cooperation with the USA;

the ability to rebuild its armed forces for the next attack in a few years.

And what does Ukraine get after three years of heroic resistance to brutal and unprovoked aggression? What reward for the terrible sacrifices it has made, as it is constantly told, for the sake of freedom and democracy around the world? Apart from the right to share its natural resources with the United States, they get nothing. Boris Johnson Former Prime Minister of Great Britain

The politician urged the world not to ignore the fact that nothing in Trump's proposed "peace plan" can actually stop Russia's next invasion of Ukraine.

In his opinion, Kyiv's partners must have a long-term, reliable and, above all, properly funded security guarantee for Ukraine.

This guarantee must be provided by Britain, the US, and other Western allies.