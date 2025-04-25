Scandal in the White House. Vance's brother voiced his version of events
Scandal in the White House. Vance's brother voiced his version of events

Source:  online.ua

According to the cousin of US Vice President Nate Vance, the conflict between Ukrainian and American leaders - Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump - in the White House was "directed at someone who was not in the room."

Points of attention

  • Nate Vance's cousin reveals intriguing details about the controversy, including insights on the attire choices during the Oval Office meeting.
  • The possibility of the White House incident being a strategic move to send a message to Putin is not ruled out, as per the information shared by Nate Vance's relative.

Nate Vance responded to the scandal in the Oval Office

Journalists asked Nate to comment on the moment when Zelenskyy was tried to belittle him for arriving at the White House not wearing a suit.

They also drew attention to a photo of him and J.D. Vance in plain clothes.

Nate was asked if this was an act of solidarity with Zelensky, to which the cousin of the American vice president replied that it was not intentional.

I asked JD, "Hey, I don't want to sound cynical, but I don't have a suit. Is that a problem?" He said, "Don't worry, just come in. We have visitors all the time," Nate Vance said.

According to the cousin of the American vice president, J.D. Vance knows why the Ukrainian leader does not wear a suit.

"We talked about it, he's not stupid. And he didn't take it as disrespect. That's one of the reasons why I think the whole show with Zelensky in the Oval Office was aimed at someone who wasn't in the room," he says.

Journalists asked Nate if this "performance" could have been directed at Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. Nate Vance did not rule out this possibility.

