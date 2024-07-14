The troops of the Russian Federation shelled Myrnograd. There are dead and wounded

Russian occupiers once again shelled Myrnograd, Donetsk region. As a result of the attack, many people were injured.

According to the investigation, today, July 14, Russian troops attacked Mirnograd. A 40-year-old woman died in her home as a result of one of the weapons hitting an apartment building.

Another six civilians received bodily injuries of varying degrees of severity. They were taken to the hospital.

Previously, the occupiers hit the city with "UMPB D-30SN". Residential buildings and a kindergarten were damaged in the settlement, the Office reported.

As a result of Russian shelling in Donetsk region, 6 people died

As a result of Russian attacks on Donetsk region during the previous day, on July 12, six civilians were killed, and 22 more civilians were injured. This was announced by the head of Donetsk OVA, Vadym Filashkin.

Russia kills civilians! On July 12, the Russians killed 6 residents of Donetsk region: 4 in Myrnograd and 2 in Kostyantynivka. Another 22 people in the region were injured during the day.

The total number of dead and wounded civilians in Donetsk region is shown in the infographic below without taking into account Mariupol and Volnovakha, which are under occupation.