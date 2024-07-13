Russian troops shelled Chornobayivka - the child was seriously injured

Today, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region. As a result of the attack on Chornobayivka, the child received serious injuries.

The Russians shelled Chornobayivka

Prokudin explained that in the evening the occupiers struck the residential sector in Chornobayivka.

A 16-year-old child was injured as a result of a projectile hitting the house.

She has a traumatic amputation of her hand, and shrapnel wounds to her body. "Ambulance" took the teenager to the hospital in an extremely serious condition. Doctors are currently examining the girl and providing assistance, the head of the OVA said. Share

Shelling of Ukraine on July 13

We will remind, earlier today in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Buda.

The Russians hit the facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia", as a result of which more than 20 people were injured. Two more died. Details of the Russian attack can be found in the RBC-Ukraine material.

Note that the Russian Federation also attacked other regions of Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a bus stop with people in the Donetsk region.