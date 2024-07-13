Russian troops shelled Chornobayivka - the child was seriously injured

Today, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kherson region. As a result of the attack on Chornobayivka, the child received serious injuries.
Points of attention
- Russian occupiers shelled Chornobayivka in the Kherson region, resulting in the serious wounding of a 16-year-old child.
- Earlier today, more than 20 people were injured and two died as a result of shelling in the village of Budy in Ukraine.
- In Donetsk region, the Russians carried out an airstrike on a stop with people, which once again testifies to the brutality of their aggression.
- The situation in the east of Ukraine remains tense due to constant attacks by Russian troops and violations of the ceasefire.
- The international community condemns Russia's actions and calls for an end to hostilities and the resumption of peaceful dialogue.
The Russians shelled Chornobayivka
Prokudin explained that in the evening the occupiers struck the residential sector in Chornobayivka.
A 16-year-old child was injured as a result of a projectile hitting the house.
Shelling of Ukraine on July 13
We will remind, earlier today in the Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers shelled the village of Buda.
The Russians hit the facilities of "Ukrzaliznytsia", as a result of which more than 20 people were injured. Two more died. Details of the Russian attack can be found in the RBC-Ukraine material.
Note that the Russian Federation also attacked other regions of Ukraine. In particular, the occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a bus stop with people in the Donetsk region.
More on the topic
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-
- Category
- Ukraine
- Publication date
-
- Додати до обраного
-