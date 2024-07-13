The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the Kharkiv region. There are dead and many wounded

On Saturday, July 13, the Russian occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of the village of Buda, Kharkiv district. As a result of the attack, one person died, said the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.
What is known about the shelling of Buda village
As of 17:18, 16 victims were recorded. Nine people were hospitalized, including one child.
As a result of the attack by the Russians, the "ambulance" car that arrived on call was damaged.
Later, the death toll rose to two. 22 victims are known, Synegubov said.
According to him, the Russians later struck the village again. The number of wounded has increased.
As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region, two women were killed
On July 13, Russian troops attacked Pryozerne in the Kherson district and the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and injuries.
During the attack of the Russian Federation, one of the shells hit the yard of a residential building. As a result, a 72-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries.
Later, it became known about another person killed as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Priozerne.
A 50-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries. She was outside during the attack.
