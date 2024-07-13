The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the Kharkiv region. There are dead and many wounded
Category
Ukraine
Publication date

The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the Kharkiv region. There are dead and many wounded

Oleg Sinegubov / Kharkiv OVA
The troops of the Russian Federation shelled the Kharkiv region. There are dead and many wounded
Читати українською

On Saturday, July 13, the Russian occupiers attacked the civilian infrastructure of the village of Buda, Kharkiv district. As a result of the attack, one person died, said the head of Kharkiv OVA Oleg Sinegubov.

What is known about the shelling of Buda village

As of 17:18, 16 victims were recorded. Nine people were hospitalized, including one child.

As a result of the attack by the Russians, the "ambulance" car that arrived on call was damaged.

Later, the death toll rose to two. 22 victims are known, Synegubov said.

According to him, the Russians later struck the village again. The number of wounded has increased.

As a result of the attack of the Russian Federation in the Kherson region, two women were killed

On July 13, Russian troops attacked Pryozerne in the Kherson district and the village of Tokarivka in the Kherson region, resulting in casualties and injuries.

During the attack of the Russian Federation, one of the shells hit the yard of a residential building. As a result, a 72-year-old woman suffered fatal injuries.

In addition, two more people were injured in the shelling. A 41-year-old man has blast and craniocerebral injuries, as well as leg injuries. A 58-year-old woman received a shrapnel wound to her shoulder, chest and abdomen. The victims were hospitalized in a state of moderate severity, according to the message of the head of Kherson OVA Oleksandr Prokudin.

Later, it became known about another person killed as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Priozerne.

A 50-year-old woman received life-threatening injuries. She was outside during the attack.

More on the topic

Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Russian pilot hands over to Ukraine names of involved in July 8 missile strike on Okhmatdyt hospital
Okhmatdyt
Category
Ukraine
Publication date
Додати до обраного
Six civilians died in Donetsk region during the day due to shelling by the Russian Federation
Vadym Filashkin / Donetsk RMA
Donetsk region

Share

How do you like that?

By staying online, you consent to the use of cookies files, which help us make your stay here even better 

Based on your browser and language settings, you might prefer the English version of our website. Would you like to switch?