Russian pilot hands over to Ukraine names of involved in July 8 missile strike on Okhmatdyt hospital

After the criminal attack on the "Okhmatdyt" children's hospital in Kyiv on July 8, 2024, one of the pilots of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division (military unit 06987, "Engels" airfield) of the Russian Army contacted the chatbot of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU).

Who is involved in the Russian missile attack on "Okhmatdyt"

According to intelligence sources, the Russian military wrote that he was shocked by the strike on the children's hospital and, like several of his colleagues, did not understand why they were being forced to attack the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine.

Therefore, he decided to hand over to the Ukrainian side documents related to the activities of his military unit, as well as private photos of the command staff of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division (HBAD).

According to the sources, the initial study of the received materials proves their importance. After all, among the mass of information are documents from the personal affairs of senior officers, personal data of Russian servicemen and members of their families, etc. But the most valuable are the stamped documents of the 22nd Heavy Bomber Aviation Division.

We hope to be able to make some of these documents public in the near future. Today, as an announcement, we are publishing private photos from the celebration on the occasion of the appointment of the Chief of Staff of the 52nd HBAD, Colonel Ilya Koryakin, to the position of Chief of Staff of the 22nd HBAD in the restaurant "Neapol" (Engels, Saratov Region), in which more than 30 members of the command staff of the units of the 22nd HBAD of the long-range aviation command of the Russian Air Forces, the message says. Share

Who are those Russian military who launched July 8 missile strike on "Okhmatdyt"?

Who are those Russian military who launched the July 8 missile strike on "Okhmatdyt"

1. Alexei Gennadievich PECHKARYOV (Russian: Печкарев Алексей Геннадьевич), commander of the Tu-95 ship, 121 HBAD 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force.

2. MARTYNOV Andrei Pavlovich (Russian: Мартынов Андрей Павлович), assistant navigator of the aviation squadron, 121st Regiment of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force

3. GOVOROV Vladislav Sergeevich (Russian: Говоров Владислав Сергеевич), probably the head of the state secret service, 121st Regiment of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, captain.

4. GOLOVANOV Vyacheslav Georgievich (Russian: Головоанов Вячеслав Георгиевич).

5. Aleksandr Nikolaevich ALUEV (Russian: Алуев Александр Николаевич) probably holds the command post of personnel management of the 22 HBAD of the Russian Air Force.

6. Khokhryakov Denis Petrovich (Russian: Хохряков Денис Петрович), senior officer, 52nd regiment of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force.

7. Oleg Vladimirovych MIHAYLYSHYN (Russian: Михайлишин Олег Владимирович), deputy commander for work with personnel of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, colonel.

8. AZARENKOV Oleksandr Yuryevich (Russian: Азаренков Александр Юрьевич), senior officer, 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force.

9. BARANOV Oleg Yuryevich (Russian: Баранов Олег Юрьевич), senior navigator of the 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, colonel.

10. BURDAKOV Pavel Volodymyrovych (Russian: Бурдаков Павел Владимирович), commander of the Tu-160 ship, 121 121st Regiment of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, lieutenant colonel.

11. TATUR Vladimir Broneslavovych (Russian: Татур Владимир Брониславович).

12. Sergey Vladimirovich DOLGUSHYN (Russian: Долгушин Сергей Владимирович), senior officer of the 22nd Vbad KDA of the Air Force of the Russian Federation.

13. Nikolai Lukashevich PAPIKYAN (Russian: Папикян Николай Лукашевич), deputy chief of staff for communications and radio technical support 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, lieutenant colonel.

14. KORYAKIN Ilya Volodymyrovych (Russian: Корякин Илья Владимирович), chief of staff of the 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, colonel.

15. Smirnov Maxim Vladislavovich (Russian: Смирнов Максим Владиславович), senior officer, 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, lieutenant colonel.

16. KASHLEV Alexandr Sergeevich (Russian: Кашлев Александр Сергеевич), senior officer, 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, lieutenant colonel.

17. BELOKOBYLSKY Konstantin Petrovich (Russian: Белокобыльский Константин Петрович).

18. STRUCHKOV Stanislav Dmitrievich (Russian: Стручков Станислав Дмитриевич).

19. CYBIZOV Alexei Sergeevich (Russian: Цибизов Алексей Сергеевич), senior officer, 121st Regiment of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force

20. MALYUKOV Andrei Ivanovich (Russian: Малюков Андрей Иванович), probably the head of the meteorological service of the 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force.

21. Dmytry Viktorovich STEPANENKO (Russian: Степаненко Дмитрий Викторович), deputy chief of staff for military service and military security 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, lieutenant colonel.

22. Solovyov Ruslan Arslanovich (Russian: Соловьёв Руслан Арсланович), senior officer, 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force.

23. Vitaly Evgenyevich ZYKOV (Russian: Зыков Виталий Евгеньевич), senior officer, 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, lieutenant colonel.

24. Alexander Sergeevich POKATISOV (Russian: Покатисов Александр Сергеевич).

25. MALININ Vladislav Viktorovich (Russian: МАЛИНИН Владислав Викторович), senior navigator from 121st Regiment of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, lieutenant colonel.

26. SKITSKY Oleg Ihorevich (Russian: Скитский Олег Игоревич), commander of the 121st Regiment of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, colonel.

27. TETEREV Sergey Viktorovich (Russian: Тетерев Сергей Викторович), senior officer, 22nd branch of the KDA of the Russian Air Force, Major.

28. VARPAHOVICH Nikolai Nikolaevich (Russian: Варпахович Николай Николаевич), commander of 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, colonel.

29. KAPSHA Trofim Alexandrovich (Russian: Капша Трофим Александрович), deputy commander of the 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, colonel.

30. Horlov Vladimir Alexandrovich (Russian: орлов Владимир Александрович), senior officer of the 22 HBAD of Russian Air Force, Major.

Russian missile attack on "Okhmatdyt": What is currently known

"Okhmatdyt" is the largest children's hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20,000 children from all over the country are treated every year.

On July 8, Russia hit it with a missile and destroyed the toxicology building. Four more buildings of the medical facility were damaged.

10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and part of the haematology oncology laboratory were affected.

Currently, the children have been evacuated to other hospitals in the capital.

Two adults have been confirmed dead in the "Okhmatdyt" hospital. One of them is a young doctor at a medical institution. So far, 16 victims are known. Eight of them are children. 15 victims were hospitalized.

Later it became known that the boy died who was in the intensive care unit of "Okhmatdyt" at the time of the Russian missile attack on July 8.