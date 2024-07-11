US wants to investigate Russian missile strike on Okhmatdyt as a war crime

Russian attacks on medical facilities in Ukraine are not the first time, and the shelling of "Okhmatdyt" emphasizes the need to investigate these actions.

US wants to investigate Russian missile attack on "Okhmatdyt" as a war crime

The Director of European Affairs of the National Security Council of the White House, Michael Carpenter, stated at a briefing in Washington.

The American politician reminded that this is not the first time Russia has hit Ukrainian medical facilities. The shelling of "Okhmatdyt" emphasises the need to investigate such attacks.

It's horrible, it can't be justified, and of course it should be investigated. The attack on the maternity hospital, as well as the children's hospital, is unfortunately not the first time during the war. I expect that this blow is something that will require a deeper study, an investigation, said Michael Carpenter. Share

The Security Service of Ukraine has already qualified Russia's missile attack on "Okhmatdyt" as a war crime. Together with the Prosecutor General's Office, criminal proceedings were opened under Chapter 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Violence against medical personnel and damage to medical transport, hospitals, and equipment are war crimes, according to international law.

It will be recalled that the White House condemned the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on July 8, in particular, on "Okhmatdyt", and expressed the expectation that steps will be announced at the NATO summit to prevent such attacks.

Russia attacked the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital with a rocket

On July 8, Russia launched missile strikes on Kyiv. Children's hospital "Okhmatdyt" came under the first shelling. There is an ongoing search for rubble and people who may be under it.

Currently, it is known that there are two dead people, both adults, in particular, one female doctor died. Another 50 people were injured. It was possible to save four people, three of them children.

In total, 33 people died in Ukraine as a result of the enemy attack, and another 140 were injured.

The Security Service of Ukraine established that Russia hit the Okhmatdyt Children's Hospital in Kyiv with a Kh-101 missile.

It also became known that the Russian massive strike on Kyiv on July 8 destroyed or damaged three transformer substations and damaged the power grid.

Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro were under attack. At least 10 dead and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.